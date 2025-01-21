'I've rebranded... showing skin is no longer in fashion' – says reality TV star Inno Morolong

Reality TV star and influencer Inno Morolong says she is ready to embrace modest content after years of her risqué social media presence because “showing skin is no longer in fashion”.
The 32-year-old told SMag that the transition was not a publicity stunt but rather she would be devoting her focus to a new godly path.
The Diamonds and Dolls reality TV star said she was also tired of being known for her negative social media presence like throwing insults on Instagram Live and what she deems reckless alcohol use.
“This is not a 'New Year, new me' situation. This is not even January fever. I’m truly taking a new path with God, for real,” she said.
“[Growing up], I used to be a church girl but moving to Johannesburg and the lifestyle of working at nightclubs and hosting events changed all of that.
“I’d be out working on a Saturday night, and come Sunday morning I’d be tired and because of this, it resulted in me not going to church for many years.”
Moving to the hustle and bustle of the City of Gold was a dream come true for the girl from Welkom, Free State.
While her main priority was chasing after financial freedom through her gigs as a nightclub hostess, she said she wished she could have done some things differently.
“There are a lot of things I wish I did differently. In the same breath, I don’t live life saying 'I regret'. I believe everything happens for a reason,” she said.
“However, generally I regret seeing drinking as a way of dealing with things. I became a heavy drinker. I regret being drunk and passing out on social media... even insulting people. This is why I have chosen to change all of that and learn to respect people as well as myself. I’m choosing sobriety.”
At the weekend, Morolong had many of her fans questioning if she was moving away from the public eye too. She confirmed she wasn't.
“My brand is going to be more mature. I want my work to speak for itself as I have a lot planned in the pipelines like hosting decent events and pushing my own business,” she said.
“I’ve rebranded. I feel like showing too much skin is no longer fashionable. I dedicate every day to the gym and a clean lifestyle. I haven’t been to church for many years. It felt so good to be in the house of the Lord yesterday [Sunday]. Initially, I didn’t want to attend church because I was told to attend, I wanted to feel it for myself that I should go.”
Morolong said her family was excited about the transition.
“What people say on social media doesn't faze me. I usually ignore people when they talk about me because I know, they will never stop talking. Even now, I know they are going to laugh that I'm choosing to go to church,” she said.
“Everybody makes choices in life. I'm choosing to change mine. Even though part of the reasons why I'm letting go of alcohol is for my health, I knew that lifestyle was not for me any more.”
