Much like Oskido and Lucas Radebe, Emmanuel Madonsela, affectionately known as Uncle Don, is one of the most beloved uncles on social media.
The year 2024 was one for the books for the man from Dududu village in KwaZulu-Natal. He became noticeable as the “dancing uncle in the Makro uniform” and hit instant international fame for being in Gordo and Drake’s music video, which propelled his TikTok status and career to greater heights.
As many watched in awe the opportunity the 49-year-old was given, his newfound fame saw the smooth-dancing uncle sacrifice the private life he once enjoyed.
While his story resonates with many of his followers, the loving husband and family man told Sowetan SMag that even though he is grateful for the popularity, the drastic change from being an unknown person with a normal life is now a distant memory.
“[Being] recognised by my TikTok community all over when I travel is quite heartwarming but costly in understanding that I am no longer just an unknown dancing figure. I now have people who like me and some who scrutinise me wherever I am,” he said.
“Before fame, there was nothing phenomenal or drastic about my old self. If anything, I’ve always tried to be as authentic as possible and kept the originality of who I am even during this fame era. I am quite aware that I now represent the ‘Uncle Don’ brand and I have to behave as such at all times when in public.”
On the first day of its release, the music video titled Healing, which shows glimpses of Madonsela’s daily routine with his family in the morning till his commute to work, garnered more than 480,000 views on YouTube and landed top of the trends list on social media.
TikTok's Uncle Don opens up about life after GORDO & Drake's music video
'I am no longer just an unknown dancing figure. I now have people who like me and some who scrutinise me wherever I am,' says the smooth dancing uncle.
Image: Supplied
Much like Oskido and Lucas Radebe, Emmanuel Madonsela, affectionately known as Uncle Don, is one of the most beloved uncles on social media.
The year 2024 was one for the books for the man from Dududu village in KwaZulu-Natal. He became noticeable as the “dancing uncle in the Makro uniform” and hit instant international fame for being in Gordo and Drake’s music video, which propelled his TikTok status and career to greater heights.
As many watched in awe the opportunity the 49-year-old was given, his newfound fame saw the smooth-dancing uncle sacrifice the private life he once enjoyed.
While his story resonates with many of his followers, the loving husband and family man told Sowetan SMag that even though he is grateful for the popularity, the drastic change from being an unknown person with a normal life is now a distant memory.
“[Being] recognised by my TikTok community all over when I travel is quite heartwarming but costly in understanding that I am no longer just an unknown dancing figure. I now have people who like me and some who scrutinise me wherever I am,” he said.
“Before fame, there was nothing phenomenal or drastic about my old self. If anything, I’ve always tried to be as authentic as possible and kept the originality of who I am even during this fame era. I am quite aware that I now represent the ‘Uncle Don’ brand and I have to behave as such at all times when in public.”
On the first day of its release, the music video titled Healing, which shows glimpses of Madonsela’s daily routine with his family in the morning till his commute to work, garnered more than 480,000 views on YouTube and landed top of the trends list on social media.
This feat left the TikTok sensation along with his family with no choice but to embrace the new public figure they'd been living with for decades.
“It's an amazing feeling to know and see people draw inspiration from me. It’s scary at times because I now carry this load that displays to people that God's timing is always perfect,” he said.
“If my life can change and become this good at my age, it indicates that people with dreams and goals for a good, joyful life shouldn't give up on their dreams because good things happen in life regardless of your age or the area you live in. Platforms like TikTok have played a big role in this.”
Despite the fame, Madonsela expressed that one of his proudest achievements is being able to bridge the gap between the young and older generation on the short-clip streaming platform.
TikTok star thought he was pranked when Gordo's team contacted him for video shoot
“We live in an era where the old and young people are easily characterised. For instance, you have Baby Boomers, Millennials and GenZs all grouped according to their ages. These groups have a different understanding of things in life based on experiences and time. So, ultimately there has been a classification of behaviour based on age and more often than not they don't relate to certain content because the younger ones have their way of communicating,” he added.
“Through dance culture and my TikTok content, I have been able to bridge the gap. You will be surprised to know that 2ks love old deep house music and most of them know it. It shows that they are well-versed in the music culture and are informed about the music industry.”
Although he is of senior age, Madonsela still believes that the international audience will see him achieve even more milestones this year, proving yet again that nothing is impossible.
“People from all walks of life, from different racial backgrounds, different age groups, people with different cultural backgrounds ... follow me.
“I can be in a room dominated by a certain age group or race but seeing that my brand relates to everyone, I get to stand out.
“The plan is to keep doing what I’m doing. I've also received some attention from international companies, and I’m hoping this year that recognition becomes something huge that will eventually materialise.”
FACT BOX
• Who is your favourite singer?
I have a few but Luther Vandross is the one. His lyricism is as though he is talking on my behalf.
• What do you love to do for fun?
I enjoy watching movies and attending family gatherings that are accompanied by good music.
• Which content creator would you love to work with one day?
It has to be Robot Boii. I like the way he interacts with those around him and his dancing is quite entertaining. It would be a wonderful collaboration.
• What’s a typical day like in your life if you’re not at work or shooting TikToks?
Everyone is at home, wife, kids... We love watching movies together. It feels like I'm in my kingdom when I'm in that house.
Reality TV exposed our bromance's weak points – says Mzansi Magic star Lemii Loco
Keyshia Cole's SA concert cancelled due to LA fire
Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes
Phumla Music hopes new Big Brother Mzansi housemates use her songs to stay longer in the house
'Vusi Kunene is just an industry dad, we're not related' says Generation: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene
Milk + Cookies festival far from sweet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos