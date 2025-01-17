Who is the “Beyoncé” of the group?
Reality TV exposed our bromance's weak points – says Mzansi Magic star Lemii Loco
The social media star reviews how being on TV changed his 30-year bromance with his childhood friends
Social media star Molemo "Lemii Loco" Lehoko admits that reality TV added pressure to his 30-year bromance with Kgotso “Kaygo” Tsagae, Hloni Mahlangu and Thato Chuene to a point of no return.
The foursome are the subject of Mzansi Magic’s new reality TV show, Bromance.
“I said ‘yes’ [to the show] because I wanted to show the world that men differ. There are still good men out here,” 34-year-old Lehoko said.
“It was a tough experience seeing my friend, Thato, go through challenges last year. He doesn’t express himself a lot or talk about his parenting much. We all assumed that he’s got everything on lock, only to find out that he’s going through some struggles.”
Lehoko said the show exposed a lot of shortcomings within the group. He added that his friends didn’t have a good relationship with his partner and they got to confront the root of the matter on camera.
“The show exposed our shortfalls and viewers will see the things we’ve swept under the rug come to the surface,” he said.
“I do believe there is a friendship that the show somewhat exposed and killed, people will get to see more of this in future episodes.
“To be honest, a friendship got compromised and I don’t think it’ll ever be the same. A lot of the stuff [that] happened on-screen, things that I had suspected and had issues with from the past. Being on the show sort of showed the weak side of our friendship.”
Chuene opened up to SMag saying his struggle with mental health shocked both his friends and family while filming.
“I suffer from postpartum depression that has resulted in me having an issue [emotionally] connecting with my son,” said Chuene.
“It was sparked by my ongoing issues of co-parenting with the mother of my child. Viewers will get to see a more depressed Thato, being irritable, arguing with my friends and showcasing a behaviour that my family doesn’t know on TV. People will generally get to see a broken version of me.”
Chuene said his mental health is now in a good state.
“I’m from a corporate background. I don’t really care much about fame. I want to show a different side to the reality that men face in the real world without all the social media narrative that we see being pushed out,” he said.
“I’m a very private person. Not even my family knew I drank or smoked. I admit, my journey has been an uncomfortable one but I never base my worth on my social standing with the public. It doesn’t determine the type of quality life I lead.
“My family knows of my emotional and mental struggles. They know that psychologically I took a beating but they continue to be supportive. My father knows but he doesn’t quite understand.”
Quickfire questions: Molemo "Lemii Loco" Lehoko
Who is the “Beyoncé” of the group?
Kaygo is the DJ, so obviously he loves the spotlight. Thato, on the other hand, is the most unstable. I’m very shy even though I’m a content creator.
Who is likely to stop a fight in a club?
Hloni and I. I used to be a fighter and the night would usually never end well. Fatherhood and marriage changed all of that.
Who is the most reliable?
Hloni, he is always there for you. He is very real and authentic.
Who is the chick magnet?
Thato, of course, because he is light-skinned and tall, he attracts all the girls. Hloni as well because he’s very soft-spoken and shows a lot of empathy that women tend to like.
What is your favourite hangout spot?
It has to be Tudi’s Legacy in Dobsonville [Soweto]. If we are not at Hloni’s house, we’re usually there.
