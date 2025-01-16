American musician Keyshia Cole’s three-city SA tour which was scheduled to stage next week has been cancelled after it was postponed last September.
According to a statement released by organisers on Thursday afternoon, the recent Los Angeles wildfires are cited as the reason behind the cancellation.
“Due to the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles, Keyshia Cole’s highly anticipated South African tour, set to take place later this month, will not go ahead as initially planned,” the statement read.
“The artist has been directly affected by the ongoing tragedy, including the loss of her home, and as a result, she is unable to proceed with her scheduled performance.”
The Heaven Sent hitmaker was scheduled to perform at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on January 24, before moving to Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg on January 25 and concluding her tour at Cape Town’s Grand West Arena on January 26.
Keyshia Cole's SA concert cancelled due to LA fire
Image: Supplied
American musician Keyshia Cole’s three-city SA tour which was scheduled to stage next week has been cancelled after it was postponed last September.
According to a statement released by organisers on Thursday afternoon, the recent Los Angeles wildfires are cited as the reason behind the cancellation.
“Due to the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles, Keyshia Cole’s highly anticipated South African tour, set to take place later this month, will not go ahead as initially planned,” the statement read.
“The artist has been directly affected by the ongoing tragedy, including the loss of her home, and as a result, she is unable to proceed with her scheduled performance.”
The Heaven Sent hitmaker was scheduled to perform at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on January 24, before moving to Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg on January 25 and concluding her tour at Cape Town’s Grand West Arena on January 26.
The statement stated that ticketholders will be notified end of next week via email with further instructions.
“Together with her team, we have been working tirelessly to assess the situation, and in light of these unexpected and heartbreaking events, the difficult decision was made to call off the tour,” the statement continued.
“The decision regarding a way forward will be finalised as soon as possible, and further details will be shared with fans by the end of next week. The wellbeing of the artist and her family are of the utmost importance during this difficult time.”
Cole’s SA tour was originally scheduled last year between September 26 and 29 before it was postponed to January over “unforeseen circumstances”. Ticketholders were given the option to keep their tickets or get a full refund.
SowetanLIVE
American singer Keyshia Cole to stage three-city SA tour
Who is who of local rap to star in Love & Hip Hop
Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes
Fine artist's gamble pays off on global stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos