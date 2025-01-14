The 24 new cast members are Uyanda Hlangabezo, Tyrone Willard, Siyabonga "Swiss" Mlangeni, Siphesihle Mabaso, Siphesihle "Mshini" Lekwadu, Sphamandla "Sipha Lee" Mthembu, Nsuku Mabunda, Muziomhle "Muzi" Mdluli, Philile Nzama, Nokulunga "Gugu" Ndabezitha, Mmelesi "Melino" Mothei, Mathapelo "Rainbow" Mashila, Luzuko Mashalaba, Karabo "Jojo" Sejojo, Hassaan "Savage" Rigney, Fortunate "Nate" Setwaba, Florence "Kay B" Mphirime, Bongiwe “Bonni Bee” Booi, Bokang "Beekay" Chephetsa, Ash-ley Ogle, Akhonamathemba "Sweet Guluva" Mbele, Abongile "Ezra" Mhambi, Mandy Hagan, Amanda "Supermum"" Makhathini and Abongile “Abobo” Salli.
“This season’s crop of housemates are young, fun and quite good-looking," Nkomo said. "Nate is one of my faves based on how multi-hyphenated she is. Siphesihle seems like a vibe and I love how JoJo sings. I cannot wait to see what their strengths and weaknesses are. I’d like to see how they balance that while trying to live with other people in peace. I can’t wait for the fashion and the drama as well.
“I think Mandy is going to love my song Stufuza when it plays in the house. She is the kind of person who looks the way I do.”
Music has always been the career path for Phumla – from being part of cultural groups and church choirs to securing gigs as a backing singer for gospel artists Sechaba and Ndivhuwo Matumba
"Since the age of five, my dad could tell I could sing," she said. "He took me to places and spaces where my singing and musical ability could grow. At age 10, I was already active in everything music-related from my hometown. I first focused on gospel when I first started because that's all we knew but I found my voice in the Afro-soul as I knew it would help my quest of keeping and preserving the isiSwati language alive through music."
Phumla Music hopes new Big Brother Mzansi housemates use her songs to stay longer in the house
“I never thought I’d be one of the artists to be called by the production to send through my music,' says the 30-year-old singer.
Phumla Music has described the opportunity to have some of her sleeper hits used on the new season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) as a career milestone.
Real name Phumla Nkomo, the 30-year-old singer from Barberton in Mpumalanga told Sowetan that keeping such a big secret to herself since November was hard.
“I never thought I’d be one of the artists to be called by production to send through my music. That call came a little bit as a shock because I didn’t think I’d worked so far to a level where a big production recognises me,” she said.
“This is a big feat for me as it means my language (IsiSwati) will be heard nationally and worldwide. It means my talent will reach places it has not touched as yet."
Phumla is known for her songs such as Stufuza, Sikhanyisele and Bavulele.
“I cannot wait to see how the housemates receive my music. I think they’ll love Kubhala Kuyacisha as it speaks more about pursuing your dreams despite the odds against you as well as Sekuyakhanya, which carries the message that everything will be well,” she said.
“Music helps you cope. It helps you to go through things or even give you a hug when no one can. Music can speak to you and only you can feel it. I also know that they’ll remember their time in the house whenever they hear my songs playing.”
The new season of the 24/7 reality show launched on Sunday and will air for the next three months.
FUN FACTS
Phumla Music is a journalist and a media studies graduate from the University of Limpopo.
She is an independent artist who has been in the industry for over a decade.
She is currently planning her One Night with Phumla show earmarked to take place in Mbombela in July.
Her favourite singers are Sjava and Brenda Mtambo.
She is usually at church if she’s not on stage.
She enjoys spending quality time with her daughter and loves to travel.
