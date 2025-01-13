The actor-turned-singer further explained that the icon is aware of the false paternal allegations, but finds no issue with it.
“Funny enough, even the people that work at Generations also ask whether he’s my dad. Like, how, when they’ve worked longer with him?" she quipped.
While Zazi appreciates the public’s endearment about the fictitious relation to the 58-year-old actor, she hopes her debut single, Ungowami, set to drop on January 17, will show that she’s more than just the many roles she portrayed on shows such as Smoke & Mirrors, Queendom, Shaka iLembe, Moya, Jiva! and Pinky Pinky.
“I’m a perfectionist by nature and I overthink quite a lot. This industry is about not dropping the ball, but in the same breath, I forgot to enjoy my work,” said the star.
“I forgot to be young and bask in all the beauty of my journey. There are so many voices and this made me crawl into my shell. I used to train my voice and acting muscles, but once I got into the film industry˛ I couldn’t give myself time to do any voice training. In all of this, I lost my voice a bit hence I’ve decided to go back to singing and making music.
'Vusi Kunene is just an industry dad, we're not related' says Generation: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene
The rising singer dispels paternal rumours about the veteran thespian and talks about her new single that drops this Friday
Image: Supplied.
Budding music star and Generations: The Legacy actor Zazi Kunene wants the public to know that veteran actor Vusi Kunene isn’t her biological father.
The 25-year-old actor candidly spoke to SMag about her relation to the legendary thespian — known for his role as Jack Mabaso — as nothing more than just “an industry dad” who lightens up the mood on set and creates a supportive environment for her as a newcomer to the soap opera.
Zazi made her debut on the soapie last month and plays the role of Alice, a displaced woman in need of shelter.
“I still can’t believe how big this ‘relation thing’ has blown up. I also can’t believe that people can make up something and believe it. I was so nervous when I joined Generations, thinking that people are going to believe it even more now that I’m on the show,” said the singer.
Zazi said the rumour started when she was on Smoke & Mirrors in 2022.
“The show gave me so much exposure and that came with a lot of fake Facebook accounts in my name. The first post I saw was of me and Nhlanhla Kunene [from Showmax’s Adulting] saying that we’re related, but in reality, he’s just an industry friend. Then came of me and Bab’Vusi. I was at a loss for words not knowing how I was going to tell the world that he wasn’t my real dad.
“People usually comment on my TikTok videos saying he’s my father and I’d set the record straight, but somehow they will choose to run with what they know and not what I’m telling them.”
FACT BOX
She was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
She is set to make her return as Nomcoba on Mzansi Magic’s iconic story of King Shaka and the Zulu Kingdom, Shaka iLembe.
Expect her debut single Ungowami on Friday.
She would love to work with singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga one day.
The actor-turned-singer further explained that the icon is aware of the false paternal allegations, but finds no issue with it.
“Funny enough, even the people that work at Generations also ask whether he’s my dad. Like, how, when they’ve worked longer with him?" she quipped.
While Zazi appreciates the public’s endearment about the fictitious relation to the 58-year-old actor, she hopes her debut single, Ungowami, set to drop on January 17, will show that she’s more than just the many roles she portrayed on shows such as Smoke & Mirrors, Queendom, Shaka iLembe, Moya, Jiva! and Pinky Pinky.
“I’m a perfectionist by nature and I overthink quite a lot. This industry is about not dropping the ball, but in the same breath, I forgot to enjoy my work,” said the star.
“I forgot to be young and bask in all the beauty of my journey. There are so many voices and this made me crawl into my shell. I used to train my voice and acting muscles, but once I got into the film industry˛ I couldn’t give myself time to do any voice training. In all of this, I lost my voice a bit hence I’ve decided to go back to singing and making music.
'Bagging a lead role on Netflix's Umjolo: The Gone Girl boosted my confidence' – Sibongiseni Shezi
Golden Globes kick off award season
'AKA's voice convinced me to take the hot seat' says Pearl Thusi on her roast special
'I’ve lived a fulfilling life, one that is filled with storytelling – Thoko Ntshinga
Actor Lunathi Mampofu wins big at the Feather Awards
Milk + Cookies festival far from sweet
Celebrity MasterChef SA winner Seth Shezi is ready to pioneer a new concept in the culinary scene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos