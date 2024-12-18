Breezy stuns fans with aerial runway and crisp vocals in sold-out shows

Opening acts, Major League DJs, queued the first song with artists such as Uncle Vinny and LeeMcKrazy taking the stage. All you could hear was eruptive cheer from the crowd as they sang to the twin DJs selection of throwback and new Amapiano songs.
After an entertaining warm-up session of more than two hours, the man of the hour took to the stage opening the eclectic show with his first smash hit, Angel Numbers/ Ten Toes from his recent album, 11:11.
He went on to perform hits such as Heat, Pills & Automobiles, Ayo and Indigo. However, the highlight of his two-hour and 30-minute [day one] performance was when he took to the sky zip-lining from the main stage to the podium situated in the middle of the crowd in the standing section of the stadium.
Dressed in an American-inspired yellow and blue football jersey, a blue cap and baggy denim side pocket jeans, the seemingly nervous 35-year-old singer successfully executed his landing and took fans back in time to the teenage Chris Brown with songs such as Wall to Wall, Take You Down, Kiss Kiss, With You and Deuces before zip-lining back to the main stage in front of the stadium.
While many mesmerised fans thought that was the R&B star’s last performance, they were stunned to get their money’s worth by witnessing the Virginia-born star perform for an additional hour, with a fast-forward of his recent hits.
Based on the weekend that South Africans had, it's safe to say that Chris Brown is the greatest artist of our generation; as the youngins would say, “the G.O.A.T”.
The American superstar took a sea of more than 90,000 fans on a two-day nostalgic journey down memory lane, performing a plethora of his classic hits since his debut in the music industry in 2005.
What started off as a gloomy afternoon with a black cloud hanging over the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, ended off as a night of splendour with the chart-topping global superstar.
Fans from around the world and different provinces in the country made their way to the 94,736-seater stadium on Saturday afternoon, where they were met with light rain as they filled the venue.
While some came prepared for the gloomy weather wearing their raincoats, others rocked Chris Brown-inspired merchandise in honour of the R&B legend.
As the sun set and the rain ceased, excitement bubbled up. Chants grew louder as more die-hard fans filled what was later dubbed, The Breezy Bowl, in reference to the American Super Bowl.
The electrifying night ended with fireworks as the global star thanked the South African audience for the loving and warm reception he received at his first show [Saturday, December 14], the same way they did at his last shows in 2015, which took place at the Coca-Cola Dome in Johannesburg and the Moses Mabhida People's Park in Durban as part of his X Tour.
Day two [Sunday, December 15] of the Breezy Bowl takeover was no different, the superstar even claimed it was way better than day one as the Major League DJs took to the stage again while Breezy brought out Nigerian stars; Davido and Lojay, to the stage as surprise acts for their song, Sensational.
This history-making two-day concert sees the father of three break a record as the first international artist to perform to a crowd of more than 92,000 fans. He is now on his way to São Paulo in Brazil for yet another thrilling two-day performance on December 21 and 22.
