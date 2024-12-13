Anatii makes monumental return with a new album featuring Busta Rhymes

"With my new offering, we created moments for young artists with musicians they didn’t expect they’d ever meet so early in their careers – people they wouldn’t necessarily be in a room with. The combination of their energies created Boom SZN… it was a chemical reaction; people will have to hear and experience it sonically.
Image: Supplied.
Rapper and music producer Anatii says he's officially “back outside” after a two-year hiatus and that his new project which sees him putting on young talent with global superstars such as Busta Rhymes, is his pride and joy.
Now, feeling stronger than ever, the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker comes bearing gifts: A new album, Boom SZN, which drops today.
The rapper, whose real name is Anathi Bhongo Mnyango, hopes his new offering will be well received by the masses as he deeply crafted his music to not only speak to the heart of Africa but to many others who immerse themselves in the beats and rhythmic sounds found on this continent. “My sound is ever-evolving and that’s what excites me,” he told Sowetan SMag.
"I am able to infuse that nostalgia and textures that I’m known for with the new sound that’s making waves. The bonus and fun part about this is, this sound is still, Anatii. I always make sure I stay true to who I am, and I always ensure that offering never veers from what I’m known for.”
The singer-songwriter is hugely celebrated for his ability to blend hip-hop nuances with Afrobeat and spiritual elements.
Anatii said his latest project was about him collaborating with many different upcoming artists along with the legends in the game. “To have young rappers on a song with Busta Rhythms is impactful and instrumental to their careers," he said.
Fun Box:
– Anatii inked an internal deal with Gamma last month. The American media company was founded in 2023 by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssef.
– The management and partnership portfolio includes Rick Ross, Usher, Snoop Dogg and French Montana.
– Anatii is a multi-award-winning creative who boasts an illustrious career, including a Grammy win for his songwriting on Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl, a South African Hip Hop Award for Best Collaboration for 10 Fingers – a collaboration with AKA – and collaborations with major artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes and Wizkid.
"With my new offering, we created moments for young artists with musicians they didn’t expect they’d ever meet so early in their careers – people they wouldn’t necessarily be in a room with. The combination of their energies created Boom SZN… it was a chemical reaction; people will have to hear and experience it sonically.
"It’s about bringing all sorts of energies together… one I didn’t expect. A lot of the times when we put the sessions [you may call them random and not strategically placed], we somehow curated unexpected magical moments. Busta is a true character but has a big heart. He always shows so much love and embraces anyone who comes into his space.
"I was fortunate enough to immerse him in our culture and to introduce him to people, clubs and hangout spots.I had fun showing him around when he was here two months ago. He’s also treated me well in other places of the world, like LA, New York or the Grammys, he always makes sure I’m sorted.”
In 2022, the 31-year-old muso took a brief hiatus from the music scene after his attempts to come back were halted by personal reasons. He claims this period in his life helped him strike a balance and realign with his true purpose. “I’m definitely back outside in a major way. I actually wrote a note down today saying that it’s time to let the butterfly out of the cocoon," he said.
"I just feel as though I’m flourishing in a good way. I’m healthy and strong spiritually. All is balanced. I’m truly grateful and present. The most beautiful thing about this music global domination is that it’s spearheaded by the youth across all genres – from amapiano, Afro tech, 2-step to gqom.
Although he hopes people get to jam to his new sound, Anatii urged South Africans and other holidaymakers to be responsible this festive season. “I really wish everyone a safe festive season and may they achieve their aspirations in the New Year.”
