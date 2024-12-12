Manqele's illustrious resume in reality TV includes helming Being Bonang, Living the Dream With Somizi, Life With Kelly Khumalo, Rich Kids, Khuzani Boh! and more.
The 35-year-old said in the last four years his focus has been on sharpening his craft.
“The quiet time has not been in vain. It’s been one that has been filled with strategy and big moves. I was kind of vulnerable because I’ve always been the good guy who was praised for his work. So, when all of that happened, I felt so out of touch with all that was happening because I felt that my story was being retold and reshaped,” he said.
“I’m not a fan of the people I work with, I’m a fan of the work we do together. So, when you don’t arrive for work, I will hold you to account because what we do is serious. A lot of stories that came outside of what we were doing turned into wildfire because of the lack of accountability, at that time.”
Manqele said he learned a lot from those controversies, which played out in the media. These included plagiarism accusations over Dinner At Somizi’s as well as payment squabbles with Matheba and Mpungose over two separate matters.
Legend Manqele stages comeback with new TV show hosted by Clement Manyathela
Four-year 'quiet time' was not in vain, says ace producer
Controversial producer Legend Manqele is staging his comeback after past disputes with his reality TV stars Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Bonang Matheba and Khuzani Mpungose.
He has produced a new docu-talk series, 30 Winds of Change, premiering on SABC 2 on Sunday.
“This is a soft launch of the new Legend. You can call it a comeback. I usually dip my feet in the water and familiarise myself with the space to check if I’m comfortable," said Manqele.
“Since 2020 many companies suffered a lot and we were one of those companies. I play in a public space with very big personalities and certain things played out the way they did which caused me to take a step back for a few years.
“I’m very sensitive about the work that I do, so when things happen in such a way, one has to pause and say: ‘Where can I fix it and who am I becoming? What I became in the last few years was someone who wasn’t sure about what he wanted to do but by the grace of God, I got to figure out my niche and what my purpose is.”
FUN BOX:
– Broadcaster Clement Manyathela is the host of 30 Winds of Change.
– Each episode features intimate conversations with influential figures from political leaders to cultural icons.
–Guests include Robert Marawa, Mfundi Vundla, Mogoeng Mogoeng, Leanne Manas, Dali Tambo, Mamokgethi Phakeng and more.
“Knowing who you are is important in this space and knowing what is fact and what's a feeling is critical. When you fall, you are given the opportunity to appreciate a time when you could walk. But when you walk again, you now know who to walk with," Manqele said.
“I love the work that I’ve done because I know it will form a legacy like no other. When you look at the wedding we did with Somizi or the season with Bonang, there is no other like it. All these shows have been cultural shifters."
