Katleho Mabote reflects on breakthrough year, and bagging roles on 016FM and Youngins
The 19-year-old rising star has ambitions to be TV and film director
Image: Supplied.
Rising star Katleho Mabote has been booked and busy after landing his breakout role as Mosa on Outlaws last year.
The 19-year-old actor has made his mark appearing in 016FM, Bakgotsi 4 Life and Youngins.
Hailing from Bloemfontein, Free State, Mabote said 2024 was the year his dreams came true.
“All that’s happening in my life right now is still surreal. I’m glad that my career is taking form. The plan is to work my way up from being actor to a director one day,” he said.
“I’m fully aware of how difficult it is to get acting roles; that’s why I’m making the most of my time now. So far, I’ve rubbed shoulders with names I never thought I’d affiliate myself with but one person that I had the honour of acting alongside is the late Mpho Sebeng. I look up to him as he too has roots from Bloem. He played my older brother on 016FM. We became close to a point where I felt as though he was my real big brother.”
Mabote's love for acting stems from his love of soapies when growing up. His next goal is to act opposite his TV idol Bonko Khoza.
Fun Box:
Beyond his acting pursuits, Mabote is deeply engaged in community initiatives. Having been raised in the dangerous township of Phase Six in Bloemfontein, he is actively involved as a member of Create Skate Academy and Kgotso Art Servants.
Through art and skateboarding, he endeavours to make a positive impact on the lives of teenagers and minors in his community, inspiring them to pursue their passions and dreams.
