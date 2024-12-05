Culture

Katleho Mabote reflects on breakthrough year, and bagging roles on 016FM and Youngins

The 19-year-old rising star has ambitions to be TV and film director

05 December 2024 - 08:35
Rising star Katleho Mabote, 19-year-old actor has made his mark appearing in 016FM, Bakgotsi 4 Life and Youngins.
Rising star Katleho Mabote has been booked and busy after landing his breakout role as Mosa on Outlaws last year.

Hailing from Bloemfontein, Free State, Mabote said 2024 was the year his dreams came true.

“All that’s happening in my life right now is still surreal. I’m glad that my career is taking form. The plan is to work my way up from being actor to a director one day,” he said.

“I’m fully aware of how difficult it is to get acting roles; that’s why I’m making the most of my time now. So far, I’ve rubbed shoulders with names I never thought I’d affiliate myself with but one person that I had the honour of acting alongside is the late Mpho Sebeng. I look up to him as he too has roots from Bloem. He played my older brother on 016FM. We became close to a point where I felt as though he was my real big brother.”

Mabote's love for acting stems from his love of soapies when growing up. His next goal is to act opposite his TV idol Bonko Khoza.

“In Joburg I may be small but when I go home I’m a big shot celebrity,” he said.

Joining the cast of season 2 of Youngins and playing alongside SMag cover stars Tabile Tau, Ayakha Ntunja, Lebohang Lephatsoana and Kealeboga Masango was another highlight for Mabote this year

“My favourite moment on the Youngins set was hanging out with Lebohang. He and I shared fun and quirky moments – one I deem priceless. I also wasn’t expecting to see how friendly all the other cast mates were on set. I thought they’d act like superstar actors but they didn’t, they showed me love,” he said. 

“We had tons of fun as the first priority was acting our roles to our optimum. I’m sure it even translates on TV. 

“From the way things are going, I hope my future in television is an illustrious one, one that includes working with Bonko Khoza, I truly admire his work and how multifaceted he is as an actor.”

Fun Box: 

Beyond his acting pursuits, Mabote is deeply engaged in community initiatives. Having been raised in the dangerous township of Phase Six in Bloemfontein, he is actively involved as a member of Create Skate Academy and Kgotso Art Servants. 

Through art and skateboarding, he endeavours to make a positive impact on the lives of teenagers and minors in his community, inspiring them to pursue their passions and dreams.

