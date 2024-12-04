Confessions of a bad boy: Up close and personal with Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme

“I pray in tongues. I’m a young man who prays in tongues, I rebuke the devil,” Thabiso Molokomme bursts out laughing, explaining that, in real life, he’s nothing like his bad-boy character Paxton Kgomo.

The 23-year-old has nailed the Skeem Saam script portraying the spoiled, selfish, reckless, and rebellious son of Mr Kgomo (Lebohang Elephant) and Ivy Kgomo (Molobane Mbatha). While Molokomme has delivered a star-making performance on the SABC 1 daily drama, when he steps on set escorted by an entourage of two friends (Lerato and Mogomotsi), it’s evident that he’s nothing like Paxton.

Brimming with energy and overflowing with joy, Molokomme lights up the room with natural comedic timing and an effervescent personality. “Most people will be surprised to learn that I’m a Christian and have devoted my life to Jesus. I’m a sweet boy who serves at church,” he says, beaming.

The middle child of three, Molokomme was born in Seshego Zone 4, Polokwane. He mentions that his family in strong on academics. After high school, he studied operations management at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). For the past three years he has devoted his time to Skeem Saam and his religion, and he’s ready to be more outgoing in the new year.

“I want to be more social, have more fun, and go to social events,” he says. “I don’t want to be a recluse anymore, that’s my 2025 resolution. I don’t drink or club. I’m always on set. I love travelling, that’s what I do for fun. I don’t date, I have never dated before, but I get many DMs. In university I wanted to succeed at academics, so that was the focus, because my sister was a top student at UJ. I do want to date, but I feel like I’m busy, still young, and getting to know myself. I’m not ready for a relationship.”