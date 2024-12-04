If he’s not topping the charts with his hits or blazing up the dance floors, superstar DJ Caiiro claims he’s an “introvert” who enjoys watching comedy shows during his downtime.
Caiiro elated to hit Dubai, Istanbul, Morocco this festive season
The hitmaker is gearing up for an international takeover, and talks about why he hopes to win Metro FM's Song of The Year
Just recently, the Mpumalanga-born DJ was presented with accolades that included gold and platinum plaques for his song Fela and album Agora. “See, the trick is to keep creating and archiving – that’s how I do it. I don’t usually have a specific time for studio... I’m there every day,” he said.
“I create and archive, and when I feel like I’ve complied enough, and I think the time is right, I then select from what I’ve created, fix here and there, get the right vocalist and then release it as a full body of work. The pressure isn’t a lot when you’re a studio nerd.”
Since stepping into the DJing scene in 2008, Caiiro recalls struggling to get signed to a record label and getting his name out there turned into a tedious task. But to his luck, big names such as DJ Black Coffee and Shimza made it easier for his music to be well known in the global market. “I used to share my music all over the internet. I would share it on YouTube and Facebook pages until it landed in the right hands of DJs I'm close to, today,” he said DJ Caiiro.
“They would play my music during their performances, and this motivated me to drop my first project seven years ago. In the same year, I got my first international gig. I started touring and I’ve never looked back.”
What does Caiiro do for fun?
When he is not behind the decks, DJ Caiiro is just an ordinary dude who enjoys time chilling at home. “I watch a lot of comedy… I was hooked on comedy shows in my early years of high school. It could be a movie or a show, so long as it’s comedy,” he said.
“Everyone knows that I’m the clown in the group. I love making jokes and having fun. I find a lot of things funny and it helps to laugh… we’re all going through a lot, so it makes sense to lighten up a little."
Caiiro has also registered a foundation to give back to his community. “I help upcoming DJs, aspiring broadcasters and actors. I use this foundation to create a bridge for them to use to get opportunities. Most of us had to wait to come to Joburg to make it, so that’s not what I want for them.”
