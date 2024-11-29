Manyathela said his nomination was a huge milestone. “This award means so much to our team. It’s not the first time that the show is nominated, so seeing this nomination again says to us as a team that we have been consistent. We have been doing some things right,” he said.
“We plan to celebrate, should we win. Our team will also celebrate with the audience because it’s their award as much as it’s ours.”
Manyathela believes broadcasting is the space he was meant to be in, especially as a voice that brings power to the voiceless. “I don’t take what I do lightly. The year we have had as a country, proves that point. We, as the media, had to help the country navigate uncharted waters. And each year in this broadcasting journey, has been different. So it’s been a rollercoaster as much an exhilarating ride,” he said.
Manyathela said nothing will beat jumping on stage in Munich to join Adele, especially since it was part of his birthday celebration. “Adele isn’t performing for the foreseeable future and I was blessed to be one of the few that got to see and speak to her, before she takes a break. This was on her world-record breaking stage, in front of thousands of diehard fans who were green with envy,” he said.
Clement Manyathela on cloud nine over nomination at the Telkom Radio Awards
Broadcaster marks 2024 as his best year yet!
Image: Oupa Bopape
Clement Manyathela has described 2024 as his best year yet, having overcome any feeling of self-doubt.
The radio broadcaster is closing the year with a bang as a nominee at the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards taking place tomorrow, where his popular 702 programme, The Clement Manyathela Show, got a nod for Best Daytime Show for commercial stations.
“This year has been a year of great ‘yeses'. I read Shonda Rhimes’s book Year Of Yes before we crossed over to 2024. After reading it, I told myself that I chose to say ‘yes’ to the things that scared me and the things I told myself I don’t have time for, and the result has been exhilarating,” said Manyathela.
“From running my first Comrades (marathon) and first major (London Marathon), to starting a brand new TV show, shooting a docu-series special about 30 years of our democracy; I had a successful election coverage on radio and TV shows, and getting accepted to GIBS (business school). I also got to start an NPO that I believe will make a huge difference in disadvantaged communities. And oh, I also met (singer) Adele this year.”
Manyathela said his nomination was a huge milestone. “This award means so much to our team. It’s not the first time that the show is nominated, so seeing this nomination again says to us as a team that we have been consistent. We have been doing some things right,” he said.
“We plan to celebrate, should we win. Our team will also celebrate with the audience because it’s their award as much as it’s ours.”
Manyathela believes broadcasting is the space he was meant to be in, especially as a voice that brings power to the voiceless. “I don’t take what I do lightly. The year we have had as a country, proves that point. We, as the media, had to help the country navigate uncharted waters. And each year in this broadcasting journey, has been different. So it’s been a rollercoaster as much an exhilarating ride,” he said.
Manyathela said nothing will beat jumping on stage in Munich to join Adele, especially since it was part of his birthday celebration. “Adele isn’t performing for the foreseeable future and I was blessed to be one of the few that got to see and speak to her, before she takes a break. This was on her world-record breaking stage, in front of thousands of diehard fans who were green with envy,” he said.
Rising stars reflect on their year in SMag festive issue
Ed's Letter: What a year, yoh!
BBM's new host Smash Afrika feels unfazed by fans pitting him against fan-favourite Lawrence Maleka
'AKA's voice convinced me to take the hot seat' says Pearl Thusi on her roast special
Singer Thabsie talks about evolving to 'Afro-R&B' as her new sound
'Leon Schuster is like a father to me,' says veteran actor Alfred Ntombela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos