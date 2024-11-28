Actor Thabiso Molokomme has nailed the Skeem Skaam script, capturing TV viewers in the process, with his portrayal of bad boy Paxton Kgomo on the SABC 1 daily drama.
Lordkez’s genre-fluid sound fusing R&B, neo-soul and hip hop makes her one the most exciting names to watch in music – and earlier this month she won her first Sama.
Get your copy of SMag tomorrow inside the new look Sowetan. Here are some highlights:
Filah on her year: 2024 has been challenging, meaningful, eye-opening, hilarious, and all about womanhood. This is the first time I could confidently say, ‘I’m fully a woman and no longer a girl.’ I love this grown version of me.
Lordkez on an ex who rejected listening to one of her earlier projects: I was a repressed and angry teenager. I felt that many people didn’t believe in me – not my family, but friends and boyfriends. I was driving with this boy I used to date and was excited, hyping up the project and playing it for him. But he turned it down. I thought, ‘I have to release it now, you are making me angry.’ I don’t know where he is now – but who cares, look where I am.
Rising stars reflect on their year in SMag festive issue
Latest issue in the revamped Sowetan features hottest generation talent
Image: Steve Tanchel
Season's greetings!
Consider this a Christmas card from SMag to you.
With the holiday season upon us, Imprint ZA fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane graces the first of our holiday-themed covers for the December “Celebration” issue. He’s joined by his swoon-worthy Jack Russell terriers Zion and Levi.
The Celebration issue is also spreading holiday cheer with the hottest rising class of 2024. These are the next generation of talent who won the year and are showbiz’s next wave of superstars.
Filah Lah Lah dropped her 18-track debut album On Air in April and she’s on a winning streak as one of the local artists who have made R&B new again. With nominations at the SA Music Awards (Samas), Metro FM Music Awards and Basadi in Music Awards, it’s clear that she’s only warming up.
Actor Thabiso Molokomme has nailed the Skeem Skaam script, capturing TV viewers in the process, with his portrayal of bad boy Paxton Kgomo on the SABC 1 daily drama.
Lordkez’s genre-fluid sound fusing R&B, neo-soul and hip hop makes her one the most exciting names to watch in music – and earlier this month she won her first Sama.
Get your copy of SMag tomorrow inside the new look Sowetan. Here are some highlights:
Filah on her year: 2024 has been challenging, meaningful, eye-opening, hilarious, and all about womanhood. This is the first time I could confidently say, ‘I’m fully a woman and no longer a girl.’ I love this grown version of me.
Lordkez on an ex who rejected listening to one of her earlier projects: I was a repressed and angry teenager. I felt that many people didn’t believe in me – not my family, but friends and boyfriends. I was driving with this boy I used to date and was excited, hyping up the project and playing it for him. But he turned it down. I thought, ‘I have to release it now, you are making me angry.’ I don’t know where he is now – but who cares, look where I am.
Molokomme on being nothing like his bad boy TV character Paxton: I pray in tongues. I’m a young man who prays in tongues, I rebuke the devil. Most people will be surprised to learn that I’m a Christian and have devoted my life to Jesus. I’m a sweet boy who serves at church.”
Molokomme on his New Year resolution: I want to be more social, have more fun, and go to social events. I don’t want to be a recluse anymore, that’s my 2025 resolution. I don’t drink or club. I’m always on set. I love travelling, that’s what I do for fun. I don’t date, I have never dated before, but I get many DMs. In university, I wanted to succeed in academics, so that was the focus because my sister was a top student at UJ. I want to date, but I feel like I’m busy, still young, and getting to know myself. I’m not ready for a relationship.”
Mbane on how he's spending Christmas this year: Now I’m in my mid-thirties, festive season has a more special meaning. I have my own home and I can invite loved ones who have been part of my journey, both my immediate family and the people whom I consider family [even though] we are not related by blood.
All the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off – Lordkez on Sama win
BBM's new host Smash Afrika feels unfazed by fans pitting him against fan-favourite Lawrence Maleka
Winning international award validates my Hollywood dreams – Palesa Buyeye
Singer Thabsie talks about evolving to 'Afro-R&B' as her new sound
'Mina Nawe' vocalist Mashudu proves she's no one-hit wonder with debut EP
Minnie Dlamini to show 'a lot of skin' as host of the Samas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos