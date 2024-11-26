As he prepares to take on his role as the new presenter of Big Brother Mzansi, Smash Afrika has revealed to Sowetan SMag that he does not intend to replace outgoing host Lawrence Maleka.
Instead, he aims to bring a unique flair to the show.
The media personality, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, explained that he was fully aware of the ongoing competition fuelled by fans of the show who claim he has “big shoes to fill” as Maleka makes his exit.
This, however, hasn’t discouraged Mdutyulwa, who strongly believes he's the right man for the job.
“I don’t feel any type of pressure when the public somewhat pits me against Lawrence. I don’t think all that’s happening is personal because life is indeed a competition,” said the 5FM radio presenter.
“I’ve known Lawrence since 2012 ... pretty much most of my career in the entertainment industry. We’d often bump into each other and he’d say: ‘Yo, man. Congratulations on that gig, I was eyeing it’.
“At times, I found myself auditioning alongside him and he’d ultimately get the gig. We’d often laugh about it and reflect ... I’d even joke and tell him that he’s lucky he came dressed the way he did because that’s the only reason he got the gig,” he laughs.
“That’s just it, pure fun competition. Also, imagine if I were to take all of it to heart, I’d be a sour person. Competition is good, it keeps us on our toes. I’ve also realised that I’m only in competition with myself.”
The 36-year-old will take over from fan-favourite TV presenter and actor in the fifth season, which is set to air next year.
BBM's new host Smash Afrika feels unfazed by fans pitting him against fan-favourite Lawrence Maleka
New host plans to steal viewers' hearts with his unique flair in the new season
Image: SUPPLIED
As he prepares to take on his role as the new presenter of Big Brother Mzansi, Smash Afrika has revealed to Sowetan SMag that he does not intend to replace outgoing host Lawrence Maleka.
Instead, he aims to bring a unique flair to the show.
The media personality, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, explained that he was fully aware of the ongoing competition fuelled by fans of the show who claim he has “big shoes to fill” as Maleka makes his exit.
This, however, hasn’t discouraged Mdutyulwa, who strongly believes he's the right man for the job.
“I don’t feel any type of pressure when the public somewhat pits me against Lawrence. I don’t think all that’s happening is personal because life is indeed a competition,” said the 5FM radio presenter.
“I’ve known Lawrence since 2012 ... pretty much most of my career in the entertainment industry. We’d often bump into each other and he’d say: ‘Yo, man. Congratulations on that gig, I was eyeing it’.
“At times, I found myself auditioning alongside him and he’d ultimately get the gig. We’d often laugh about it and reflect ... I’d even joke and tell him that he’s lucky he came dressed the way he did because that’s the only reason he got the gig,” he laughs.
“That’s just it, pure fun competition. Also, imagine if I were to take all of it to heart, I’d be a sour person. Competition is good, it keeps us on our toes. I’ve also realised that I’m only in competition with myself.”
The 36-year-old will take over from fan-favourite TV presenter and actor in the fifth season, which is set to air next year.
“The Big Brother franchise has been in the country for a very long time. From the very first presenter, Mark Pilgrim, to Lungile Radu and recently Lawrence Maleka. In mentioning all these names, you got an array of talent that was made for television. I also believe the producers wouldn’t get someone bad for the job to take over,” he said.
“This is why I don’t feel like I’m replacing Lawrence, I feel like I’m going to bring a different dynamic. I actually want to be the viewer’s mouthpiece in the same breath as I will be Biggie’s snitch. I will watch all these housemates closely but not forget to be their safe space because I’ll be the closest thing they have to the real world.”
In the past two years, Mdutyulwa’s public image was marred by infidelity allegations that saw him taking the backseat with TV and public appearances as well as social engagements with people – a period the Bloemfontein-born media personality explains was a time of “reflection and finding” himself.
“Life is a valley, there are highs and lows, there are ebbs and flows. Going through such, all you can do is see yourself on the other side,” he said.
“Seeing that all I do is in the public, people feel they have the right to my personal life and what’s happening in it. It’s one of those things that you just have to take in your strides... it’s not personal – it’s just that my profession keeps me under the spotlight.
“People will say, ‘Ah, this is his comeback because he has been quiet’, which I disagree with. I internally took a break from this space because my personal life needed attention. And now that God is saying, ‘You’ve done the work, it’s time to head back in’. I say this because the work that I do is purpose-driven and I don’t think I’m here by chance, nor am I doing radio or TV for clout. I’m here to cater to people and the culture ... the list is endless.”
Mdutyulwa expressed that he's dusted himself off the scandal around his personal life and ready to continue his journey in the entertainment industry.
Having hosted popular music shows such as Massive Music on Mzansi Magic and Channel O, he is ready for this new challenge.
“The experience I have on radio and TV has definitely built me for this. I trust my craft, I’m very big on being authentic and living out your dream,” he said.
“To be honest, I can’t wait. I feel like I worked all my years for this. I found out that I got the gig on my birthday, October 30. This is a win for me considering how I auditioned for the gig. I had to do an online screen test, I was in Gqeberha and the producers of the show were in Joburg.
“They told me how much they loved my energy and were amazed that I got to do what I did remotely. When I came back to this side, I went in for a physical audition two days before my birthday, and the rest is now history.”
'I’m married to my vision, legacy' says Luthando “BU” Mthembu
LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle
DJ Supta finally steps out of Prince Kaybee's shadow
Former Big Brother Mzansi Lerato Modise gives children a fighting chance in society
'For every underdog this is testament that you can still make an impact' – BBM winner McJunior
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos