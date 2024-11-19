Veteran comedian Alfred Ntombela, renowned for being Leon Schuster's regular collaborator, is taking a dramatic turn in his illustrious acting career with what he's describing as "a more serious role".
The 52-year-old actor appears in new Netflix series Mabaso Family Reunion: The Funeral, opposite Bonko Khoza, Natasha Thahane, Thulani Mtsweni, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha and Lerato Mvelase.
Ntombela recalled to Sowetan yesterday how bumping into filmmaker Mandla N at King Shaka International Airport in Durban ended in his casting in the dark comedy drama.
“Mandla N spoke to my manager and said, ‘I want to use Alfred for one of my upcoming projects’. I didn’t know what he wanted to use me for but conversations started there,” said Ntombela.
“I was so excited to hear all of this because the first thing when I think Mandla N, I think of City Ses'la, that was the first time I saw him on TV. I wanted to work with him then, and I assumed that we were going to work on something like that but boy, I was in for a surprise.”
Ntombela added that acting alongside Mtsweni and Mofokeng wa Makhetha pushed him to bring his A-game on set.
“I’m usually typecast for a comedic role and I don’t have an issue with that. However, I possess many qualities as an actor. I can be serious if you want me to. I can keep a straight face throughout the whole episode to show how multifaceted of an actor I am,” said Ntombela.
'Leon Schuster is like a father to me,' says veteran actor Alfred Ntombela
Schuster's partner in crime shows a different side to acting with a new 'serious role' in a Netflix series
Image: Oupa Bopape
Image: Oupa Bopape
“I was panicking shortly after speaking to Mandla. I kept asking myself: ‘When are we shooting this thing?’ and I finally got the call that they’ll be sending me a call sheet to start shooting.”
Ntombela has appeared in many of Schuster's films, most noticeably the Mr. Bones trilogy.
“Leon Schuster will always be like a father to me. He gave me his palm to grab and jump the difficult waves that see me to where I am today. I’ll forever be grateful to him," he said.
“Leon and I come from way back, we’ve made so much magic on screen, and to be honest, not much has changed from shooting a film or series back in the 1990s to now. Everything is still the same. As soon as the director says, ‘action’, the same type of work ethics is required of you as an actor.”
Mtsweni, noted for his roles in Isibaya, Isidingo and iNumber Number, said it was a big career highlight working with Mandla N.
“I’ve always wanted to work with Mandla N and having to take on a role of a shady politician was an eye-opening experience.” said Mtsweni.
“I’m excited to see that my career is moving up. I spent years honing my skills at State Theatre in Pretoria, and I won’t lie, seeing myself act alongside such greats as Ntate Jerry and Alfred, it makes me proud because I come from far. My career right now shows the kid in kasi that it is possible and there is a spot for them on TV.”
