'Mina Nawe' vocalist Mashudu proves she's no one-hit wonder with debut EP

Mashudu Mosoeu in 2022 was plucked from obscurity in Soweto and handed amapiano stardom on a silver platter with the release of Mina Nawe by Soa Mattrix featuring Happy Jazzman and Emotionz DJ.
The song was such a hit that it garnered more than 50-million streams across digital music platforms in just weeks.
The 28-year-old singer admits that the overnight fame was not good for her mental health. But if there is one thing that she made sure of was that she was not a one-hit wonder.
Fast-forward to two years, she will drop her debut EP Imvumi on Friday with the lead single Ngempela.
“Adjusting to the instant fame wasn’t easy. There were times I felt like I lost myself in the chaos. The constant messages, comments, and requests were exhausting. I had to learn to set boundaries and prioritise my mental health,” she said.
“But as time passed, I've grown more comfortable. I've come to appreciate the platform I have and the opportunity to inspire others through my music.”
Mosoeu has become an in-demand amapiano vocalist having collaborated with Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa, Nkosazana Daughter, Pianocity, Chipkings, Tman Xpress, Musa Keys, Master KG and Heavy K. Her other hit songs are Qhude, Kuvaliwe and Umoya.
“The pressure to stay at the top is real because the music industry is constantly evolving, and the spotlight shines bright on the next big thing. I always have this in mind relevance isn't solely defined by commercial success or chart-topping hits. I measure my relevance by impacting lives and staying true to my artistic vision,” she said.
“I select producers to collaborate with based on musical alignment, chemistry, skillset, audience reach and authenticity. This is after researching, building relationships, and assessing compatibility through trial projects and open communication.”
Mosoeu's music journey dates back to her primary school choir – she was about eight years old – where she learnt how to sing opera. Later, her passion for her craft saw her travelling as a theatre singer, performing in America and Scotland.
Throughout her struggles with fame, self-love has carried her through.
“People’s attention span is short and you need to make sure they remember you. However, they have preconceived notions about how amapiano artists should look and weigh, and I've struggled to cope. But ultimately, it comes down to self-love and confidence in who I am,” she said.
“My passion for music, love from fans, and personal growth fuel me. Knowing my art inspires others keeps me going. All these elements drive me to continue sharing my gift and pushing boundaries.”
