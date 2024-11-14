'I’ve lived a fulfilling life, one that is filled with storytelling – Thoko Ntshinga

Being part of the change over the years has been the most exciting part for Ntshinga.
“I was excited to see more of us telling our stories with real roles. This is why I still watch a lot of television today because I know there’s something, even at my big age, that I will pick up,” she said.
“Looking back, I never thought I’d be the actor I am today because things seemed to be going slow during my teething years as an actor. However, things changed for us in the early 90s.”
Ntshinga advised aspirant actors to stay in school and study their craft.
“This way you can acquire the right skills. As you see me on screen, I’m not just acting, I’m telling and teaching something which is what most young actors miss these days,” she said.
“I’ve lived a fulfilling life, one that is filled with storytelling but more than anything I’m known as that woman who loves to share.
“People from my neighbourhood will tell you about me. More than anything, I would like to be remembered as the woman with a kind heart who loved to share.”
Thoko Ntshinga, the iconic SA leading lady, believes that retirement on her illustrious career is nearing and long after the final curtain, she wants to be remembered for her kind heart.
The 71-year-old legendary actor is one of Mzansi's most celebrated performers with memorable roles in Egoli: Place of Gold, Ipi Tombi, The River and Blood & Water. Her breakout TV role was in the 1981 TV series Westgate and she has never looked back.
Her newest role is in the holiday film Homecoming – An African Christmas Story opposite Timmy Kwebulana and Zikhona Bali.
“I usually play a ‘hard to crack type’ of character but Mam' Nkomo is so motherly. Whenever I play a role on television, I’m usually typecast for a strong and cheeky role but in this Christmas film, Mam' Nkomo is so soft, warm and full of love... it’s refreshing. I know people will love her,” Ntshinga said.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Ntshinga reflected on starting from the bottom in the 1970s.
“I used to work for R5 a week in the early 70s but I only got into the industry in 1976. Back then, you could only act as a maid, if you say you’d be doing better it's when you’re playing receptionist [her breakout role in Westgate],” she said.
“I remember when I got that role, all the other cast members that I saw were white with true characters and real storylines. Despite all of this, I used to get stares from other cast members who would wonder how I got to be on the same production as them.
“Back then there were no storylines for black actors but I was fortunate enough to be among the first to be a part of the mixed group, Space Theatre, where drama students from the University of Cape Town would come and teach us more about acting, that’s were I made sure to learn as much as I can.”
