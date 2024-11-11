“I realised that Gabi had my back when I was going through my divorce. At the time, I felt that I lost my spirituality and lost the old me but she somehow reminded me of the importance of prayer and having God in my life, so it made sense to be with her,” he said.
Actors Gabi and Motlatsi Mafatshe talk love, music and their hopes for a baby
From friends to lovers, duo now music partners
Image: Oupa Bopape
From friends to lovers and now music partners, actors Gabisile Tshabalala and Motlatsi Mafatshe sing in unison, all thanks to the gospel duet they did last year as part of a social media challenge.
In a video shared for the world to see, the gushing couple sang a rendition of Jesus is King, with no foresight that blending harmonies would see them embarking on a new musical journey together, as they release their first-ever Afro Soul project, a single tiled uBuhle Bendoda (Inkomo Zayo) – almost a year later.
With their love still going strong, although they admit to have hit a few bumps in their relationship, Gabi and Mo – as they fondly call themselves – hope their new song will help celebrate love and unity, and become a must-play at weddings and special events.
“One of our best experiences in this relationship is that Gabi and I get to write music. We get to spend time together and because friendship is the main anchor of our union, I always look forward to spending time with her in the studio,” said Mafatshe.
“Popularity has never been important to us. I didn’t get into a relationship with him to be the ‘it’ couple, society is the one that’s giving us that title,” said Gabi.
“Seeing that Motlatsi and I know how to sing, it only made sense to start making music together. We are just living our lives and feel no pressure to live up to the public’s expectations of our relationship. At the moment, music and hosting gigs [as a couple] is our priority,” said Tshabalala.
IN PICS | House of Zwide's Dorothy and Molefe finally wed
Gabi is known for her starring role as Pinkie Mojeki in the SABC2 drama series Hola Mpinji, and films Losing Lerato and Love, Sex and 30 Candles, while Motlatsi is widely known for his role as Sechaba Moloi on SABC3 hit soapie Isidingo, Netflix’s How To Ruin Christmas, SABC1's When We Were Black, uGugu no Andile, and many more.
Before going public with their romance, the TV couple had to rubbish rumours that they had started dating each other while still married to their then-spouses. They both claimed they took a break from exploring new love right after their [respective] divorces were finalised, stating that they were “still great friends who were there for each other”.
“Motlatsi made efforts to make his previous marriage work, I was there for him because I know how difficult divorce is but I was nothing more than his confidant. He and his ex-wife later decided to amicably split,” said Tshabalala.
“I did not leave my ex-husband for Motlatsi, I left because the marriage wasn’t working... we tried, I gave my all, and I don’t regret anything. I got two beautiful children who I love so much out of my precious marriage, which I believe is a blessing,” she said.
With the rumours swirling beyond their control and “incorrect” information being tossed around on social media, Tshabalala and Mafatshe saw it fit to launch a “tell-all” YouTube channel in February last year where they gave their followers a glimpse into their lives together.
“The rumours didn’t affect us, our issue was how all the talks were affecting both our families, hence we chose to share more about our union,” said Tshabalala.
“I realised that Gabi had my back when I was going through my divorce. At the time, I felt that I lost my spirituality and lost the old me but she somehow reminded me of the importance of prayer and having God in my life, so it made sense to be with her,” he said.
“My intentions with Gabi have always been clear from the beginning and to be honest, I still would love to get married one day but when we are both ready.
“We don’t know the future and fear is a horrible emotion, if we live according to fear, we won’t be able to live our lives to the fullest. Breakups happen to all of us but at the moment I don’t want to think of Gabi and I, or being together, if it happens it would be a bummer. However, I would love to spend the rest of my life with her even if it means I have to fight for her, I will,” said Mafatshe.
Gabi who claims she’s never “experienced a love like this” shared how head over heels smitten she is with her man, and hopes God blesses her “seed” so that she can procreate with the love of her life.
“When we were friends, we used to attend events together, this is where I got to see Motlatsi fully. I remember we’d have so much fun, and I would ask myself why can’t I find a union this fun. After my divorce, I realised that the best person to marry is a best friend,” she said.
“When the time is right, good will bless us with a baby… I believe.”
“Gabi and I are in it too deep. We’re already making music together, our brands are combined and have businesses together, there’s a lot more to lose should we give up on our love. I always say, if we can’t fight for our love, at least we have to fight for our businesses and musical journey," said Mafatshe.
