A day after winning her very first SA Music Award (Sama) for R&B/Soul Album of the Year, songbird Lordkez was at the final day of the three-day event House of Vans in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
The 25-year-old singer's performance came just a day after British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz staged a headlining act performing fan favourites such as Woman and Gorilla.
Real name Keziah Zoë Meyers, her performance teleported the cool kids of Braam into a soulful, yet soothing, trance.
“I feel blessed. It still feels unreal that I won a Sama. I was telling my mother that all the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off,” she said.
“I only found out that I won when I was on the red carpet. I was with my team and my manager showed me the announcement on Instagram, all I was thinking was, ‘There is no way all of this is happening, I must be dreaming’. I was overjoyed. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like that. I’m truly thankful for the love and support.”
All the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off – Lordkez on Sama win
Musician was one of the performers at House of Vans
Image: Ray Manzana
A day after winning her very first SA Music Award (Sama) for R&B/Soul Album of the Year, songbird Lordkez was at the final day of the three-day event House of Vans in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
The 25-year-old singer's performance came just a day after British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz staged a headlining act performing fan favourites such as Woman and Gorilla.
Real name Keziah Zoë Meyers, her performance teleported the cool kids of Braam into a soulful, yet soothing, trance.
“I feel blessed. It still feels unreal that I won a Sama. I was telling my mother that all the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off,” she said.
“I only found out that I won when I was on the red carpet. I was with my team and my manager showed me the announcement on Instagram, all I was thinking was, ‘There is no way all of this is happening, I must be dreaming’. I was overjoyed. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like that. I’m truly thankful for the love and support.”
Lordkez's name has garnered prominence in the local music scene as one the fast-rising musicians blazing up radio airwaves and digital streaming platforms with songs such as her 2021 hit Glory featuring Maglera Doe Boy and recent hit Water alongside singer Shekinah.
With R&B making a big comeback, Lordkez is excited that she's leading the new wave of African artists to the genre forward with a local flare.
“This was my first time performing at The House of Vans festival. I loved being among a group of immensely talented creatives,” she said.
Image: Ray Manzana
“Some were skating, others were getting their tattoos done while others were enjoying a lovely time with their friends. It was wholesome being in such a uniquely curated space.”
A kaleidoscope of creatives was spotted at the three-day festival. On Friday, performers such as Filah Lah Lah, K.Keed and Slow Poison left impressive lyricism looming in the air. Other acts included Internet Girlz, Uncle Partytime, Muzi, Marcus Harvey and Ebumnandi.
Image: Ray Manzana
Stars such as Siyabonga “Scoop Makhathini” Ngwekazi, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Doowap and Nkuley Masemola were in attendance.
“I had so much fun on stage. I’m from Cape Town, so receiving all this love gave me goosebumps, I loved performing at House of Vans,” said K.Keed.
“I can’t wait to come back again to the next one.”
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Generations: The Legacy actor Didintle Khunou aspires to release a house gospel album
Top designers: MaXhosa, Gert-Johan Coetzee & more join forces to fight the selling of fakes
Babes Wodumo, Chomee and many more take audience down memory lane at the Samas
Burst of creativity, art, music lined up for House of Vans fest
Minnie Dlamini to show 'a lot of skin' as host of the Samas
'I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it' – Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye on Safta win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos