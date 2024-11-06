Rising star Didintle Khunou is earning a reputation for her remarkable ability to excel in various roles.
Whether she's portraying a villain, embodying a good girl cop or detective, or bringing a captivating presence as an OnlyFans influencer, she consistently delivers outstanding performances.
Khunou’s intriguing on-screen presence has resulted in her being dubbed the poster girl of several international films – a feat she claims was 10 years of blood, sweat and long hours with her acting coach.
The sassy actor is known for her roles on Isono, The Drop, Soon Comes Night, A Soweto Love Story, Savage Beauty, and In Your Dreams – and currently acts on SA’s flagship soapie Generations: The Legacy, where she shares close dubious dialogue with the legendary Vusi Kunene.
“My favourite actor on the show back then was Anne de Villiers played by the remarkable Camilla Waldman. The fact that I get to step into the role of a villain easily is because of actors like Camilla,” said Khunou.
“Playing the bad guy is quite exciting because you get to be mean without any judgment as it’s expected of you to be rude. You get to stretch yourself and do things you wouldn’t necessarily do in reality.”
Generations: The Legacy actor Didintle Khunou aspires to release a house gospel album
The internationally acclaimed actor wears many hats
Image: Supplied.
Earlier in the year, Khunou joined the longstanding SABC 1 soapie as Tumelo Gcabashe, a chief financial officer of a law firm who moonlights as a dangerous criminal with shady dealings.
“Generation: The Legacy is a completely different soapie from the one we grew up watching when we were kids. I realise this every time I step on set. But being in that space and environment, plus the opportunity I’m given to be on it, was an iconic moment for me,” said the budding actor.
As fascinating as her role is, Khunou hopes to one day become as revered as Kunene, who is known as the people’s favourite villain, the one-hand glove-wearing Jack Mabaso who is noted as one of SA’s TV giants.
“The first scene I had with Vusi was one of the most memorable moments for me. I remember stepping up to him and realising how much of a thespian he is. He carries so much weight on camera. In watching and observing him, it made me think of how I carry myself in an environment or a place,” she said.
The 31-year-old actor is currently working on an international film that she had to remain tightlipped about but she expressed that her recent nomination for the Most Promising Film Star at the Africa Choice Awards validates all the hard work she’s put in the past decade.
“I’ve invested a lot of money and time in crafting my skillset. From going to workshops and getting a personal coach. I feel like I’ve done all the work and I am prepared enough to be called and be in these spaces,” she added.
Not only is Khunou a skilled actor, but she’s also a musician who has aspirations to release a gospel-infused soulful house album in the future.
“I hope to one day work with a list of directors ... Ava DuVernay, James Samuel, Isa Rae, Barry Jenkins. Locally, I’d like to work with Mandla Dube. I want to trade my acting chops and lend my voice to black stories … there's something uplifting and insightful about telling our black stories and I am ready to be of service to such a cause,” she said.
Having worn many characters, Khunou also plays the role of a slay queen on Amazon Prime’s, The Drop, which generated a huge international following that has since opened her to a global audience.
“I still can’t believe the amount of love I received after that film. I’ve always dreamt of acting abroad or somewhere outside SA.".
