Babes Wodumo, Chomee and many more take audience down memory lane at the Samas

The "First Ladies of Song" Babes Wodumo, Bucie Nkomo, Relo Makhubo, KB Motsilanyane, Chomee, Rebecca Malope, Winnie Mashaba, Bucy Radebe, Nadia Nakai and Cici returned to the South African Music Awards (Samas) stage for a magical and nostalgic trip down memory lane.
It was a blast from the past with other musicians including Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Emtee, Khuli Chana, Skwatta Kamp, Ringo Madlingozi, Ishmael Morabe, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Liquideep and Sipho Makhabane taking to the stage on Saturday night at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand to perform some of their memorable hits that defined the sonic history on Mzansi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gqom queen Babes Wodumo was among a crop of musicians who opened the show with her 2016 hit Wololo, and she made every second of her minute-long performance count.
“The performance was nerve-racking but exciting at the same time. It was wonderful seeing all the icons and other artists uniting like that in one space. It was amazing to witness,” she said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Having to perform for just a minute felt like I was robbing my fans because I always aim to put a 100% on stage. Being on stage last night was so nostalgic. It took me back to the first time I performed at the Samas during the time Wololo was big.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“I was so star-struck by some artists who I saw dancing to my song last night but you know how it is, I had to try and keep it together. They were literally singing and dancing to my song, I didn't know if I should scream or just continue performing. I just released my new single Amagangangozi. It’s out on all digital platforms.”
Motsilanyane performed a rendition of How Do You Feel, a tribute to late R&B songbird Tsakani "TK" Mhinga.
"It was a full-circle experience... sharing the stage with icons I used to look up to, most of whom I never dreamed I ever would [share the stage with], some industry greats who contributed to my journey, some of my favourites and new artists who have taken the baton and are already changing the world with their music. I was like a child in a candy store," Motsilanyane said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"I was firstly glad that the industry elected to celebrate her [TK] this year. Celebrating a fellow creative, and participating in that moment that shines a light on her legacy and achievements was the cherry on top."
Minnie Dlamini hosted the awards, using fashion to pay homage to popular musicians of today and yesteryears – from Mahotella Queens to Doja Cat and Tyla. Radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa joined her backstage. Former SABC presenters including Nimrod Nkosi, Melanie Bala, Stoan Seate and Unathi Nkayi also made guest appearances.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Although she couldn't attend in person, Grammy Award-winner Tyla was the top winner, scooping Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album, Female Artist of the Year and International Achievement. Amapiano titans Kabza De Small and Mthunzi followed by walking away with three awards for their collaborative project Isimo – winning Album of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year and Best Amapiano Album.
Oskido was honoured with the newly introduced Chairperson's Award for his contribution in the music industry.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"I'm truly honoured and grateful for this recognition. This award is not just for me. It's the work we've all done through collaboration,” Oskido said.
“The artists, DJs and industry professionals, this is the work we've done. Let's continue building and making an impact."
Right after his performance, Priddy Ugly won Best Hip Hop Album for Dust, with his wife Bontle Modiselle accompanying him on stage to accept his win.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"I'm so emotional. A year ago, I wanted to stop doing this thing completely and God said it's not my time. I'd like to thank my beautiful wife. God is big, my team and the fans, this one is for you," he said.
The only two public-voted categories were won by Lemons (Lemonade) by AKA and Nasty C for Music Video of the Year, plus Paris by Mthandeni SK featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu for Record of the Year.
