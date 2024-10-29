After being overlooked five times, veteran actor Elizabeth Serunye missed the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), not realising the sixth time's a charm.
On Saturday night, the Skeem Saam star finally won her Golden Horn for her portrayal of principal Thobakgale in the category of Best Actress in a TV Soap.
But when her name was called, she was nowhere to be found.
Serunye said she only learnt about her win on Sunday because she had attended a funeral out of Joburg and had switched off her phone.
“I left my house last week Thursday to attend the funeral. I wasn't expecting anyone to contact me while I was away,” she said.
“I only got to switch on my phone on Sunday morning and to my surprise, I’m flooded with congratulatory messages from many people.
“You can imagine the mixed emotions I was in. Just a day ago I was burying my spiritual father and the following day I was told I won a Safta."
Having not won countless times before, Serunye was convinced she would once again walk away empty-handed.
“This is the sixth nomination I received in three years. I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it. I was happy with just a nomination because it meant that my work was seen and recognised,” she said.
“I asked my spiritual son to represent me on stage should I win, and funny enough, he kept telling me I was going to win.”
'I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it' – Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye on Safta win
Veteran actor opens about her honorary doctorate saga
Image: Supplied.
Serunye was last honoured with a Royalty Soapie Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2021.
“I was stunned when I won that award three years ago because the category was for lead actors but my role on the show is a supporting lead. This puzzled and confused me as I asked myself what the world sees in me,” she said.
“I only have three awards in the 30 years of being in the acting industry but this doesn’t bother me because the love I receive from viewers is more than enough for me.”
Earlier in the year, Trinity International Bible University conferred honorary doctorates to Serunye and co-star Sello Maake ka Ncube. It was later revealed that the institution was not registered and therefore had no authority to offer any qualifications.
“Once someone has been honoured, there’s no way one can take it away from them,” Serunye said.
“Having said all of this, I also question why we weren’t then given the relevant and legal documents from the international institutions.
“We were not the first ones to be honoured and because there were many more before me, I never really questioned the legitimacy of the qualification. Even after what was revealed, I still regard mine as a legitimate honour because I’m seasoned in what I’m doing. I’m a doctor of storytellers.”
Serunye said the period in which the public ridiculed her affected her mental health.
“This whole thing affected me and to a certain extent, I think it affected how viewers and producers see me. It made me look illegitimate. Something that was supposed to uplift me after my mother’s passing in Feb, ended up being a misery to me.”
