Charlize Theron joins forces with Thabo Rametsi for Imbokodo comic series

Theron is teaming up with fellow SA filmmakers on the exciting project

29 October 2024 - 17:38
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Thabo Rametsi to star in Imbokodo comic series.
Image: Thomas Rens Leask

Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron is teaming up with fellow SA filmmakers Thabo Rametsi and Thabiso Mabanna on exciting project Imbokodo comic series.

Secret Menu, the new media venture by Theron, Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono and AJ Dix will back the local project developed by Mabanna and Rametsi’s film and TV company Nguniverse Studios .

Described as an Afrofuturistic series, Rametsi and Mabanna are being credited as writers in collaboration with illustrator Katlego Motaung and logo artist Gil Lazcano. 

Imbokodo pays homage to female warriors who have shaped the history of Africa, including Nandi, Nzinga, Modjadji, Llinga, Amina and Nehanda. “When Thabo and Thabiso first brought us this idea, we were so impressed with the epic scope and emotional depth of this world they created with such incredibly powerful female African warriors at the centre,” Theron said in a statement.

Charlize Theron.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

“We knew we found a perfect home in Dark Horse (publishing partner for Imbokodo) when they saw the same potential in Thabo and Thabiso’s unique and special vision. As our company’s first foray into the publishing space, we couldn’t have asked for better creative partners than Thabo and Thabiso, and we can’t wait for the world to meet the indomitable warrior women of the Imbokodo.”

Rametsi, who is renowned for his critically acclaimed and commercially successful acting roles in Kalushi, Amandla and Silverton Siege, said:“When we first started building the world of Imbokodo, we aimed to create something that would resonate deeply with audiences everywhere.

Imbokodo.
Image: Supplied.

“Bringing African warrior women to the forefront of this narrative is an ode to the strength and resilience of African heritage. Partnering with a global star who champions diverse storytelling has brought our vision to new heights.”

Imbokodo #1 (of 4) can be found in local comic shops having already made a big splash at Comic Con Africa last month. The last three instalments in the series are scheduled to be released in February, April and June next year.  “This project is not just about bringing a comic series to readers, but about immortalising African mythology and history in a way that speaks to audiences worldwide,” said Rametsi.

Producer Thabiso Mabanna.
Image: Thomas Rens Leask
Imbokodo.
Image: Supplied.
Imbokodo.
Image: Supplied.
Imbokodo.
Image: Supplied.
Imbokodo.
Image: Supplied.

