Culture

SMag and Netflix celebrate this year's Saftas nominees

TV and film stars model back-to-school looks in latest digital covers

24 October 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
SMag and Netflix celebrate this years Saftas nominees Siyabonga Sepotokele, Lasizwe Dambuza , Kuhle Adams , Prev Reddy and Phuti Khomo with latest digital covers.
SMag and Netflix celebrate this years Saftas nominees Siyabonga Sepotokele, Lasizwe Dambuza , Kuhle Adams , Prev Reddy and Phuti Khomo with latest digital covers.
Image: Steve Tanchel

For our latest digital cover, SMag and Netflix are celebrating some of this year's SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominees.

As we cruise into the 18th annual Saftas staging over two nights on Friday and Saturday, the class of 2024 Siyabonga Sepotokele (Yoh! Christmas), Lasizwe Dambuza (Awkward Dates), Kuhle Adams (Expresso Morning Show), Prev Reddy (Miseducation) and Phuti Khomo (Entangled) channel back-to-school style in preppy looks from SA Fashion Week.

Sepotokele (Best Actor in a TV Comedy), Dambuza (Best Online Content), Adams (Best TV Presenter), Reddy (Best Actor in a TV Comedy) and Khomo (Best Actress in a TV Comedy) share what it means to be a Saftas nominee. 

Where were you when you found out about your nomination?

Adams: My team tricked me. They told me they were setting up a catch-up session with all the presenters and they wanted me live on air via Zoom. When I switched on my camera, I saw how busy everyone was but they were a little too fidgety for my liking. Since I was watching via Zoom, I couldn’t see the screen and when my category came up, I couldn’t see my name was on there until the team asked whether I saw it. I remember being so excited and not believing I got my first Safta nod.

Phuti Khomo.
Phuti Khomo.
Image: Steve Tanchel

What are you going to do should you win?

Khomo: I’m going to throw a huge party. Besides that, I know my family is going to do something for me. I also believe in doing something for yourself as it’s important to acknowledge the win you’ve just achieved because a lot goes into it.

As a Safta nominee, what would you tell your younger self?

Dambuza: You did it! The overthinking, the anxiety and what looked like an unattainable dream will lead you to a possible Safta. Before Awkward Dates, I felt like quitting. I checked myself into a mental wellness centre and when I got discharged, I made peace with not going back to YouTube with the content that I used to make. After being inspired by Chicken Shop Date, I felt inspired to create a show that got me a nod.

Lasizwe Dambuza.
Lasizwe Dambuza.
Image: Steve Tanchel

You are nominated in the same category. What does this nod mean?

Sepotokele: Since I got into the industry, my main mission has been to be known for my craft more than anything. It’s never been about the fame for me. I still have the same friends and hang out in the same spaces. I would rather be known for my work, the roles that spark conversation more than who I am personally.

Reddy: I’m glad I could bring a different perspective of a queer Indian character. Winning this award would mean voices of people like Jay (his character in Miseducation) do feel heard and matter in society. It speaks more that Indian people can take up space and make a difference. I’ve done comedy for so long and showing what life is like as a gay man on-screen makes more change than we can imagine. Representation is very important and I’m glad I get to bring that to young queer Indians in our country.

Prev Reddy.
Prev Reddy.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Production credits

Photography: Steve Tanchel/Red Hot Ops | Photographer’s assistant: Nicholai Thomas | Fashion director: Sharon Armstrong | Production and styling: Jennifer Krug | Makeup: Alex Botha/Lampost using Chanel Beauty | Hair: Saadique Ryklief/Lampost | Styling assistants: Liso Ceza and Mohammed Waalid |  Lighting: Glow Hire

Stockists 

ALCA amandalairdcherry.co | Armani Exchange armani.com | Artho Eksteen arthoeksteen.com | Europa Art europaart.co.za | Foschini bash.com | Loewe loewe.com/int | Mr Price mrp.com | Picot & Moss picotandmoss.co.za | Preview Accessories europaart.co.za | Scotch & Soda scotch-soda.co.za | The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com | Typo cottonon.com/ZA

Kuhle Adams.
Kuhle Adams.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Lasizwe reflects on 'Ek Sal Doom Jou' days to relishing a SAFTA nod

Back when all he had was his tripod and a camera, little did media personality Lasizwe Dambuza know that his content creation would lead him to his ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Thembinkosi Mthembu thrilled over four Safta nods as he prepares for his traditional wedding

Thembinkosi Mthembu is on top of the world after scoring an impressive four acting nominations at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), after ...
S Mag
1 month ago

LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle

In his first major role since his exit as the much-loved Zolani on The River, Lawrence Maleka has viewers on the edge of their seats once again in a ...
S Mag
3 months ago

Tshego Koke ready to bring new 'culture' to TV

Tshego Koke is ready for "grootmaan things" as Channel O's newest face, having departed MTV Base after seven years.
S Mag
6 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni optimistic as she flaunts talent in new film

Talented actor Masasa Mbangeni credits her acting skills to all the speech and drama classes she took as a bright-eyed yet extremely shy ...
S Mag
7 months ago

Thembinkosi Mthembu bags four Safta nominations

Thembinkosi Mthembu has scored a whopping four nominations at the 18th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Safta) for his roles in The River, ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

2024 White Star Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists announced
2024 White Star Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists announced