SMag and Netflix celebrate this year's Saftas nominees

Where were you when you found out about your nomination?
Adams: My team tricked me. They told me they were setting up a catch-up session with all the presenters and they wanted me live on air via Zoom. When I switched on my camera, I saw how busy everyone was but they were a little too fidgety for my liking. Since I was watching via Zoom, I couldn’t see the screen and when my category came up, I couldn’t see my name was on there until the team asked whether I saw it. I remember being so excited and not believing I got my first Safta nod.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Where were you when you found out about your nomination?
Adams: My team tricked me. They told me they were setting up a catch-up session with all the presenters and they wanted me live on air via Zoom. When I switched on my camera, I saw how busy everyone was but they were a little too fidgety for my liking. Since I was watching via Zoom, I couldn’t see the screen and when my category came up, I couldn’t see my name was on there until the team asked whether I saw it. I remember being so excited and not believing I got my first Safta nod.
Image: Steve Tanchel
What are you going to do should you win?
Khomo: I’m going to throw a huge party. Besides that, I know my family is going to do something for me. I also believe in doing something for yourself as it’s important to acknowledge the win you’ve just achieved because a lot goes into it.
As a Safta nominee, what would you tell your younger self?
Dambuza: You did it! The overthinking, the anxiety and what looked like an unattainable dream will lead you to a possible Safta. Before Awkward Dates, I felt like quitting. I checked myself into a mental wellness centre and when I got discharged, I made peace with not going back to YouTube with the content that I used to make. After being inspired by Chicken Shop Date, I felt inspired to create a show that got me a nod.
Image: Steve Tanchel
You are nominated in the same category. What does this nod mean?
Sepotokele: Since I got into the industry, my main mission has been to be known for my craft more than anything. It’s never been about the fame for me. I still have the same friends and hang out in the same spaces. I would rather be known for my work, the roles that spark conversation more than who I am personally.
Reddy: I’m glad I could bring a different perspective of a queer Indian character. Winning this award would mean voices of people like Jay (his character in Miseducation) do feel heard and matter in society. It speaks more that Indian people can take up space and make a difference. I’ve done comedy for so long and showing what life is like as a gay man on-screen makes more change than we can imagine. Representation is very important and I’m glad I get to bring that to young queer Indians in our country.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Image: Steve Tanchel
