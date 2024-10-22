“It doesn’t bother me when I get such remarks because our union then was intentional, which helped me to build a solid brand. Even though people knew it was Kaybee’s song, I do believe I received my flowers when the song was big. Prince Kaybee was the country's biggest DJ, and it took a great deal of maturity to potion myself that way. Our relationship is still good. He’s like a brother to me, we still chat, he came to my party just recently and he is very supportive of my music.”
DJ Supta finally steps out of Prince Kaybee's shadow
The Y presenter talks about his strong brotherhood with fellow Gugulethu hitmaker and the launch of his debut album Kuzolunga
Image: Supplied.
Stepping out of Prince Kaybee's shadow has not been an easy task for regular collaborator DJ Supta.
Five years after the duo released their smash hit Gugulethu, they have maintained a strong bond as DJ Supta tried to step into his own light.
The two first met while DJ Supta was studying at the University of the Free State. During their time in Bloemfontein, DJ Supta and Prince Kaybee hit it off and started mastering a few hits together.
“After Gugulethu, I had the opportunity to work with DJ Tira, NaaQmusic, Lady Zamar, Aymos and Nkosana Daughter… this list of musicians gave me an idea that there was a possibility that I could make it. My mindset at the time was how can I focus on my solo career,” he said.
“Back then, it was always Supta and Prince Kaybee, everywhere we went, and for the past five years I’ve been working on building Supta – the radio broadcaster, music producer and businessman.”
The 33-year-old artist, real name Siyabulela Sithole, will forever be remembered for Gugulethu, which won Favourite Song Of The Year at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.
“Prince Kaybee and I have been good friends for a while now. Our friendship started way before we came to Johannesburg. Being close wasn’t an issue for both of us but I always knew that there’d have to come a day where I break away from the attachment,” he said.
“I didn’t know how long that breakaway would take, even to this day, I still get that reference of Gugulethu of Prince Kaybee.
“It doesn’t bother me when I get such remarks because our union then was intentional, which helped me to build a solid brand. Even though people knew it was Kaybee’s song, I do believe I received my flowers when the song was big. Prince Kaybee was the country's biggest DJ, and it took a great deal of maturity to potion myself that way. Our relationship is still good. He’s like a brother to me, we still chat, he came to my party just recently and he is very supportive of my music.”
Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, DJ Supta began his entertainment career at Takalani Community Radio. He moved to Johannesburg and struck gold at Y hosting the weekend slot. Earlier last year he was announced as the host of the 7pm to 10pm slot on Y weekdays.
“A few years ago, people would spot the name and not know the face. At times, people wouldn’t know who I was until I played my hits ... but this year, things are different,” he said.
“I went a long period of not being heard or recognised. For a very long time, I was in a space where I don’t think I was taken seriously hence I chose to go independent and take most of my career into my own hands.”
DJ Supta said his biggest career lesson was signing to a label early in his career. “My career nearly died. If I didn’t believe in myself as much as I did, that would’ve been the end of me," he said.
“However, because of the passion I had for my sound, they didn’t believe it was going to become as big as it is, which gave me hits such a Phakamisa and Khuleka.”
Last year he released his debut EP and this week he will launch his debut album Kuzolunga, featuring Musa Keys, Bassie, Thalitha and Sizwe Alakine.
“This year is the year where I’m reaping all the rewards of my hard labour. One thing that will be an honour is collaborating with Black Coffee, I feel like it would do so much for the culture,” he said.
