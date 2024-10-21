Andiswa Dlamini, Umlilo Ngcobo and S’bonakaliso “S’bo Gyre” Nene are three emerging queer voices who are set to shake up our screens with their gender-defying stories later this month.
As Pride Month draws to a close next week, these three bold creatives will carry the celebration of liberation into November by shining the spotlight on queer lives, particularly their own, in the highly anticipated documentary, Young, Gifted & Queer, which is set to premiere on Channel O.
“My greatest passion lies in making music. I’m one of the openly queer rappers in the country. I performed at the Back to the City’s main stage and have toured Europe. I have made the pots also happen here in SA with all the gigs I’ve performed at,” said Nene.
“My storyline in the documentary is to give a true understanding of what it is to be an independent artist who is part of a minority group. In this, I hope to help broaden the path for musicians and fulfill their desire to be seen.
“To this day there isn’t a gay rapper who is given a prominent voice or platform and I think with my addition, I’ll help change that.”
As one who grew up with having little to no representation, Nene hopes his work in the hip-hop space inspires young rappers to embrace who they are and not be disheartened by how heterosexual the rap industry is.
“I exist in a space where I feel like I don't belong. I always ask myself, why is it that it’s expected that only masculine-looking female rappers are accepted and not necessarily the feminine ones? Is that not telling of how much change needs to happen?” Nene asks.
“Why are those willing to conform to the norm given opportunities? If you’re a male wearing heels, you’re either tagged as a weirdo who needs to get off the stage. Yoh, this whole thing gets tiring and frustrating and I want to help re-arrange and champion this cause for change. I want more people who look like me in this space.”
Queers: Andiswa Dlamini, Umlilo Ngcobo and S’bo Gyre to stir things up on TV
The bold trio will shine the spotlight on queer lives, particularly their own in new documentary
Image: Supplied.
Andiswa Dlamini, Umlilo Ngcobo and S’bonakaliso “S’bo Gyre” Nene are three emerging queer voices who are set to shake up our screens with their gender-defying stories later this month.
As Pride Month draws to a close next week, these three bold creatives will carry the celebration of liberation into November by shining the spotlight on queer lives, particularly their own, in the highly anticipated documentary, Young, Gifted & Queer, which is set to premiere on Channel O.
“My greatest passion lies in making music. I’m one of the openly queer rappers in the country. I performed at the Back to the City’s main stage and have toured Europe. I have made the pots also happen here in SA with all the gigs I’ve performed at,” said Nene.
“My storyline in the documentary is to give a true understanding of what it is to be an independent artist who is part of a minority group. In this, I hope to help broaden the path for musicians and fulfill their desire to be seen.
“To this day there isn’t a gay rapper who is given a prominent voice or platform and I think with my addition, I’ll help change that.”
As one who grew up with having little to no representation, Nene hopes his work in the hip-hop space inspires young rappers to embrace who they are and not be disheartened by how heterosexual the rap industry is.
“I exist in a space where I feel like I don't belong. I always ask myself, why is it that it’s expected that only masculine-looking female rappers are accepted and not necessarily the feminine ones? Is that not telling of how much change needs to happen?” Nene asks.
“Why are those willing to conform to the norm given opportunities? If you’re a male wearing heels, you’re either tagged as a weirdo who needs to get off the stage. Yoh, this whole thing gets tiring and frustrating and I want to help re-arrange and champion this cause for change. I want more people who look like me in this space.”
Image: Supplied.
These trailblazing black queer voices tasked to challenge the status quo is Dlamini who is the founder of Other Village People and a key curator of queer spaces. Ngcobo is an innovative genre and gender-bending multi-disciplinary artistic director in music. S’bo Gyre is a pop-rapper who has carved his unique way into the local entertainment industry.
“I’ve been on TV many times, so this is not my first rodeo. I was on Sarafina when I was five years old. I must admit, I am a little nervous though because I don’t know what reaction I’m going to have, however, I am ready for all of this,” said Ngcobo.
“As a transwoman, I get to change my story which I have for most of my life. I’ve lived a gender-free life all thanks to my family who allowed me to be true to who I am. I was allowed to wear whatever I wanted and played with the toys I liked – this is a dream I have for every child or person watching the show.”
Image: Supplied.
The documentary also showcases well-known figures such as musicians, Ntsikelelo Meslani popularly known as Lelowhatsgood, Olwethu “Ms Party” Mlotshwa, Ashwin Bosman, Dr Bev Ditsie, Sibs Matiyela and radio personality Lula Odiba.
“I’m also known for challenging the status quo. The black queer community has come a long way and I hope bringing the fire, unapologetically, will help liberate others,” said Ngcobo.
Filmmaker and director of the show, Renaldo Schwarp, who is notoriously known for his influential work of putting the focus on queer figures and bringing awareness to the LGBTQI+, wants the celebrations of being bold and colourful to be a year-round occasion.
“The idea of representation and inclusivity has been the centre for the past eight years. It’s haunted me to give queer people a voice in everything that I do. So, this documentary is an ode to all the queers,” said Schwarp.
“Personally, I can feel the move forward, I can see our visibility but for most queer people, they only get opportunities [being booked for gigs, etc…] in October but what happens to them in other months of the year? “This is why the industry needs to open up more for the queer community.”
Image: Supplied.
Kamo WW multi-genre EP pays homage to queer community
Idols SA fan favourite, Botlhale Phora follows in late Solly Moholo's footsteps
Lasizwe reflects on 'Ek Sal Doom Jou' days to relishing a SAFTA nod
Idols SA star Brandon Dhludhlu talks about life after Kalawa Jazmee Records
Aspiring musician Tank shares inseparable bond with famous look-alike dad DJ Tira
Ama Grootman puts spotlight on KZN's vibrant lifestyle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos