Samas to bestow Ringo Madlingozi with Lifetime Achievement Award
Afro-soul singer to be awarded alongside Sipho Makhabane in recognition of their contributions, impact in SA music
Image: Sino Majangaza
The South African Music Awards (Samas) are set to honour Ringo Madlingozi with a Lifetime Achievement Award, but for the afro-soul singer, his biggest desire is to revive the appreciation for cassette tapes and vinyl records.
The legendary songwriter and record producer, along with gospel trailblazer Sipho Makhabane, will be honoured with the same award at the highly anticipated ceremony which will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand next month.
Madlingozi and Makhabane are honoured for their contributions to SA’s rich musical tapestry and their decades of influence along with their timeless hits that resonate with music lovers, and the birth of many musicians we see today.
Speaking to Sowetan SMag, the legendary singer known for his classic Sondela hit said: “I am quite aware that my journey inspired a lot of young musicians and it always warms my heart when I pick up subtle nuances or references derived from my music or sound. Hearing a bit of that ‘Ringo effect’ or emulation in afro-soul songs proves that I’ve been on the right track in terms of what I’ve done in the music industry.”
The 60-year icon described the lifetime achievement award he’s set to receive as one of his “biggest” accolades that will be grouped with all the awards he’s received in his three-decade career.
“Life for musicians of today is much easier. They are able to have a closer relationship with their audience more than we did back in the 80s and 90s. The use of social media has been essential to some of the artists’ rapid growth in the industry which I wish we had back then,” he said.
“What I miss the most is being able to feel the product. We used to touch cassette tapes and CDs… even vinyls are expensive now.
“Yes, streaming makes our music easily accessible to the international market but that real musical experience is gone, it’s all about the numbers which is less exciting.”
Madlingozi broke into the music scene as a group member, Peto, who won the Shell Road to Fame talent contest in 1986. He embarked on his solo journey in 1996 with his debut album Vukani, selling tens of thousands of copies.
“You’re only as good as your last album in this industry. Being able to share my artistic ability with people and inspiring a lot of people means the world to me, it’s truly telling my purpose,” he said.
“The legacy I’d like to leave behind is affording young aspiring musicians a reference point on how to take the sound forward. I want my music to remind people where we are coming from and where we’re going,” Ringo said.
“I wish could continue to spread love, joy and unity. I’d like my music to give unwavering passion to uplift each other.“
The prestigious event will not only celebrate the two legends but will also recognise global singing sensation Tyla, who leads the pack with five nominations, with an International Achievement Award for the global recognition she has gained in the past year.
“The SAMAs are deeply honoured to celebrate these extraordinary artists for their enduring influence on South African music,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of SA (RiSA).
“Madlingozi and Makhabane are true icons who have made lasting contributions to SA’s vibrant musical heritage, inspiring generations with their extraordinary talent, unwavering dedication and deep passion.
“Their immense contributions have shaped the fabric of our music industry and inspired countless musicians across generations.
Sibisi said: “We are also proud of Tyla who is breaking new ground on the global stage, bringing a fresh, funky energy to world music while proudly flying the South African flag. Her international success is a testament to the boundless talent emerging from our country.”
