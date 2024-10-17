Away from Mi Casa, Mo-T has found success through his recent collaboration with DJ Kent, Thakzin and Mörda on smash hit Horns in the Sun.
The trailblazing band was formed in 2011 with J'Something and Dr. Duda, finding huge success with songs like Mamela, Nana and These Streets. Mi Casa's rebrand in sound can be heard in songs such as Rock3t and Who Cares.
“There was no pressure at all to become a trumpeter, it’s something my dad could see from a young age and did his best to help me with the technique that I ultimately mastered,” he said.
“I didn’t get to spend much time with my grandfather as I was only two years old when he passed away in 1990. It was at his funeral that my dad was strong enough to play the trumpet which is a chapter that counted towards my love for the horn.
“However, I had a close and much longer relationship with my dad who sadly died in 2015, but these two male figures gave me the best gift in the world ... which is playing music out of love.”
Away from the limelight, Mo-T is also a loving and doting father to his three kids.
“My kids do have an interest in music and I have motivated them to go for any instrument they find interest in, be it a trumpet or piano," he said.
“The trumpet legacy isn’t enforced on my kids but it would be amazing to see one of them playing one of the instruments, as long as they find joy in it. I want them to feel free spreading their wings and going for what they love – one thing I can tell you is that it will be beautiful to watch.”
Mi Casa trumpeter Mo-T keeps the family legacy alive
His grandfather Henry and father Banza were influential and famous trumpeters
Image: Supplied.
Being a third-generation musician and keeping the family legacy alive has been the driving force for Mi Casa trumpeter Mo-T in the last 14 years.
Real name Moshe Kgasoane, his grandfather Henry and father Banza were influential and famous artists with musical ties to Mango Groove, Alexandra Brass Band and Big Henny’s Band.
“Often, people think that my love for the trumpet just popped out of nowhere, but there is a whole history that I was inspired by,” he said.
“My grandfather taught my father how to play the trumpet and he [the father] then taught me. My job now as Mo-T is to share the music and sound passed down to me.”
For his latest venture, the 36-year-old musician fuses the culinary world, storytelling and music scene. He will host a curated dinner experience called A Night of Musical Mastery with SecretEATS & Mo-T on Thursday and Friday nights at popular Braamfontein restaurant Artivist in Johannesburg.
“Growing up in a family full of musicians and amazing talent heightened my love for music and sharpened my musical ear, it touched deep into my emotions where I saw myself wanting to become a musician,” he said.
“Seeing how beautifully my grandfather and father play helped me envision life as a trumpeter. I see them as my university and I feel blessed to have the wealth of knowledge they’ve left behind.”
Away from Mi Casa, Mo-T has found success through his recent collaboration with DJ Kent, Thakzin and Mörda on smash hit Horns in the Sun.
The trailblazing band was formed in 2011 with J'Something and Dr. Duda, finding huge success with songs like Mamela, Nana and These Streets. Mi Casa's rebrand in sound can be heard in songs such as Rock3t and Who Cares.
“There was no pressure at all to become a trumpeter, it’s something my dad could see from a young age and did his best to help me with the technique that I ultimately mastered,” he said.
“I didn’t get to spend much time with my grandfather as I was only two years old when he passed away in 1990. It was at his funeral that my dad was strong enough to play the trumpet which is a chapter that counted towards my love for the horn.
“However, I had a close and much longer relationship with my dad who sadly died in 2015, but these two male figures gave me the best gift in the world ... which is playing music out of love.”
Away from the limelight, Mo-T is also a loving and doting father to his three kids.
“My kids do have an interest in music and I have motivated them to go for any instrument they find interest in, be it a trumpet or piano," he said.
“The trumpet legacy isn’t enforced on my kids but it would be amazing to see one of them playing one of the instruments, as long as they find joy in it. I want them to feel free spreading their wings and going for what they love – one thing I can tell you is that it will be beautiful to watch.”
Image: ALAN EASON
Uncle Vinny on a comeback trail, thanks to DJ Maphorisa
Living the life of my dreams is surreal – Lwah Ndlunkulu
Music has no age – Boity on musical comeback collab
Kamo WW multi-genre EP pays homage to queer community
Loyiso MacDonald refuses to skirt the issue
Idols SA fan favourite, Botlhale Phora follows in late Solly Moholo's footsteps
You have to work on your marriage – Idols SA's Mmatema Gavu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos