Uncle Vinny on a comeback trail, thanks to DJ Maphorisa
Child star took a two-year break after Riky Rick's death
Image: Steve Tanchel
Uncle Vinny is bouncing back after two years of working on his mental health after the sudden death of his mentor Riky Rick.
The 22-year-old child star, real name Kabelo Vincent Mpofu, has been hard at work in studio with DJ Maphorisa, working on a collaboration project.
He said in 2022 he found himself dealing with prolonged grief and sadness after he lost four close friends.
“I’m excited to be reintroducing myself as an artist who makes his own music. Maphorisa motivated me to get back to the game. He told me how much he believes in the brand Vinny and that I can take amapinao to the next level,” said Vinny.
“Working with Maphorisa was an honourable experience. He took his time and made sure that everything worked for me. We worked on four songs on my first EP. Artists on it are Anatii, Mello & Sleazy and my boy LeeMckrazy.
Image: Supplied.
“I used to be in studio when some of the hit songs were made but to be in there crafting my own thing was quite refreshing. The Vinny you see now is more calm, reserved and calculated. I mean, I’ve done it all, now, what I’m all about is planning what I will do for the next five years.”
Vinny said after that prolonged period of struggling with grief, he is now ready for his global takeover.
“I entered my 20s losing a lot of friends. I had to navigate and understand what death was. Also, losing a powerful figure in my life impacted me. Riky was there for me whenever I needed certain things. Life was better when he was here, he was a spokesperson in the boardroom and the same outside in the streets,” he said.
“I had to learn how to smile without him around. His wish was to see me penetrate the global market, one that he opened for me.
Image: Steve Tanchel
“In the past few years, I’ve had to be strong but I couldn’t have done it without the people who were there for me ... from Kabza [de Small] to DBN Gogo, [and] Riky’s wife Bianca Naidoo. To this day, even when I go quiet, they make sure to check on me but I’m good now, I’m moving on, slowly but surely.
“My biggest takeaway from Riky’s life is to always be as authentic as possible, and now I’m on a different vibe and wavelength.”
Vinny described his new sound as bacardi infused with amapiano.
“Maphorisa, Ayanda Yumbs and I are trying this new sound. It’s similar to a rave sound with high-end energy. This sound is not for people who are not open-minded,” he said.
Vinny's biggest dream is to work with American superstars like Drake, Chris Brown and Gunna.
“It’s quite tough leading life in the public eye. Obviously, there are pros and cons but no matter what, I have no doubt that this is what I meant to do,” he said.
