“I was awarded with a Metro FM Music Award earlier in the year, I didn’t expect to get such a big nod again in the same year, so the stakes are even higher. I really hope to walk away with this award,” she said.
As part of the shoot, the trio was styled in designs from Mafu's fashion label NN Vintage.
“I feel honoured when young artists tell me that they look up to me. It clearly means I’m doing something right because being a female artist is not an easy thing, you’re sometimes left alone with no one to relate to,” Mafu said.
“The music industry isn’t structured to benefit the female and when you get people approaching and appreciating all you’ve done, it’s just humbling and I’m glad I am that person for them.”
Before hitting it big as a faith-based singer, Mncwango used to do back-up vocals for the Samas.
“I am a very spiritual person. The scripture does say that God knows your heart and your desires, I’m just glad to be living in my purpose,” said Mncwango.
“Today, I’m looking back beaming at all the hard work I paid forward. Should I win this award, I will go back to Richards Bay and throw a party just to remind people that your dreams are valid, no matter how long it takes.”
Living life of my dreams surreal – Lwah Ndlunkulu
Superstar marvels at her music accomplishments
Image: Johnosea Media
For Lwah Ndlunkulu, a girl from the KZN northern small town of Hluhluwe, people buzzing over her music and her superstardom status was always out of reach for her.
The Afro-pop singer, whose real name is Lwandile Mtshali, in the last four years has topped music charts with songs such as Umuzi eSandton, Ngiyeza and Ithuba.
But before the fame and glory, the 24-year-old singer worked as a waitress, later joining Hillbrow Radio 24/7 as an on-air personality – an eye-opening experience that first served as a window to what the life of a musician looked like.
“My life shocks me every day, the achievements are even more of a marvel,” she said. “If you told me years ago that this would be my life, I’d say you’re lying because everything is so surreal. I grew up singing with my grandfather who exposed me to maskandi. He honed my ear when it comes to our music.
“When I joined Big Zulu and the team, I didn’t expect to have such a warm welcome into the music industry and it makes me happy that I’m fulfilling a dream that many people can relate to.”
Image: Johnosea Media
Along with fellow musicians Brenda Mtambo and Xolly Mncwango, as part of their SA Music Awards (Samas) nomination in the category Female Artist of the Year, they were honoured with a photoshoot celebrating the power of sisterhood in Johannesburg on Thursday. They also paid homage to Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu for her work in the music industry in the past two decades.
“What many people don’t know is that Nhlanhla played an instrumental role in me being the musician I am today. She sings a genre that I love, which is Afro-pop. I mean, we all grew up loving Emlanjeni (popular Mafikizolo song). For me, it was one of the first songs that I loved singing and testing my range,” Lwah said.
With the 30th anniversary of the awards set to stage in a month, Lwah is of course hoping for a win.
Image: Johnosea Media
“I was awarded with a Metro FM Music Award earlier in the year, I didn’t expect to get such a big nod again in the same year, so the stakes are even higher. I really hope to walk away with this award,” she said.
As part of the shoot, the trio was styled in designs from Mafu's fashion label NN Vintage.
“I feel honoured when young artists tell me that they look up to me. It clearly means I’m doing something right because being a female artist is not an easy thing, you’re sometimes left alone with no one to relate to,” Mafu said.
“The music industry isn’t structured to benefit the female and when you get people approaching and appreciating all you’ve done, it’s just humbling and I’m glad I am that person for them.”
Before hitting it big as a faith-based singer, Mncwango used to do back-up vocals for the Samas.
“I am a very spiritual person. The scripture does say that God knows your heart and your desires, I’m just glad to be living in my purpose,” said Mncwango.
“Today, I’m looking back beaming at all the hard work I paid forward. Should I win this award, I will go back to Richards Bay and throw a party just to remind people that your dreams are valid, no matter how long it takes.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos