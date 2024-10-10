Kamohelo Pule, popularly known as Kamo WW, is aiming for queer representation in amapiano – a genre that remains predominantly heteronormative.
Pule first made a huge splash as one of the members of YouTube reality TV series, Birth of Stars, alongside fellow social media stars Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola.
In the last three years, the 22-year-old from Springs in the East Rand has continued to grow his brand in digital content creation, eventually been noted as a popular amapiano dancer and musician.
“Being one of the trailblazers comes at a cost. Amapiano is very heterosexual and not palatable when it’s given by a queer artist. At times, I know I have to go in hard just so they can say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s doing it’. I don’t think a lot of people are ready for me,” he said.
“People need to understand you can enter spaces as a queer person and still achieve anything you put your mind to. You’re a human being who happens to be queer, that’s all. Nothing is different and this continues to be the message in my music.
“I was scared to be one of the trailblazers to break into the music industry. The most scary thing is that I worry that my success won’t be as what I envisioned in my head. I do suffer from imposter syndrome and a lot of doubts.”
Kamo WW multi-genre EP pays homage to queer community
Social media star trailblazes into amapiano
Image: Supplied.
Kamohelo Pule, popularly known as Kamo WW, is aiming for queer representation in amapiano – a genre that remains predominantly heteronormative.
Pule first made a huge splash as one of the members of YouTube reality TV series, Birth of Stars, alongside fellow social media stars Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola.
In the last three years, the 22-year-old from Springs in the East Rand has continued to grow his brand in digital content creation, eventually been noted as a popular amapiano dancer and musician.
“Being one of the trailblazers comes at a cost. Amapiano is very heterosexual and not palatable when it’s given by a queer artist. At times, I know I have to go in hard just so they can say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s doing it’. I don’t think a lot of people are ready for me,” he said.
“People need to understand you can enter spaces as a queer person and still achieve anything you put your mind to. You’re a human being who happens to be queer, that’s all. Nothing is different and this continues to be the message in my music.
“I was scared to be one of the trailblazers to break into the music industry. The most scary thing is that I worry that my success won’t be as what I envisioned in my head. I do suffer from imposter syndrome and a lot of doubts.”
Last week, he released his multi-genre EP, Pose, which pays homage to the queer community and the marginalised.
“I want to inspire the little kid who doesn’t have a mainstream queer representation outside of Somizi. I love Somizi, he was someone I looked up to growing up but now that I’m in the public eye, I want to be that representation for the younger generation,” he said.
“Dance inspired everything. When I was young I always wished to perform in front of a crowd I just never knew it would be to my music.”
Pule’s sound was heavily influenced by Brenda Fassie.
“I still wake up most mornings listening to Brenda. If MaBrrr was alive today and heard my music, I think she’d be proud. I may not know if I’d measure up to her standards but knowing how supportive she was of the queer community, Brenda would probably be proud of me,” he said.
Pule said he still kept in touch with the other members of Birth of Stars and they have been supportive of his musical journey.
“Initially, the plan was for us to join forces and showcase our lives on reality TV, but that didn’t necessarily mean we were a group. We came into it with our three different talents and joined forces but now we’re all exploring our respective paths in the most organic way imaginable,” he said.
“Our friendship is pretty much still the same as it was, we’re just not posting much of it any more on social media because people were sharing their opinions way too much and having a lot to say – we knew we had to protect ourselves and our friendship from the public.
“Everyone is supportive of each other. They support me so much, in fact, I was with Kagiso just this morning and he is busy with his DJing career. Randy is my girl and he knows it. The ‘competition’ narrative is stale and you can see how we’re all about the bag more than anything.”
As the country celebrates local Pride Month, Pule highlighted the right to life, freedom and safety for LGBTQIA+ community.
Idols SA fan favourite, Botlhale Phora follows in late Solly Moholo's footsteps
Music has no age – Boity on musical comeback collab
Loyiso MacDonald refuses to skirt the issue
Hanging out with Ntate Stunna
Brenda Mtambo gets her first Samas nod
Newcomer Moya makes international debut as opening act for Lauryn Hill and YG Marley
Channel next-gen braids with these hair tips
Tyla grabs four nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos