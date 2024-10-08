Culture

Tyla grabs four nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards

SA starlet competes with big names like Burna Boy for honours

08 October 2024 - 17:57
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Tyla
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

With four nods, Tyla is not only a first-time nominee but also the most nominated African artist at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 22-year-old Edenvale-born megastar is nominated for Best New, Afrobeats, R&B and African Act.

For Best African Act she will compete with fellow South Africans TitoM & Yuppe (Tshwala Bam hit-makers) and DBN Gogo plus Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr plus Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania.

Starr also received four nominations.

For Best New, Starr and Tyla are joined by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, LE SSERAFIM, Teddy Swims and The Last Dinner Party.

Both are also nodded in the category Best Afrobeats with Asake, Burna Boy, Rema and Tems completing the nomination list.

For Best R&B, Tyla will duke it out with Kehlani, SZA, Tinashe, Usher and Victoria Monét. Starr will also represent Africa in the category Best Push.

DBN Gogo.
DBN Gogo.
Image: Supplied

“We are incredibly proud to see African artists continuing to shine on the global stage at the 2024 MTV EMAs,” said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager of Paramount Africa and Lead BET International.

“The nominations reflect the remarkable talent and diversity of Africa's music scene, with Afrobeats and other genres making a powerful impact worldwide.

“Artists like Ayra Starr, Tyla, Burna Boy, Tems and many others are true ambassadors of African excellence, and their achievements inspire the next generation of creatives across the continent. MTV remains committed to amplifying African voices and showcasing their artistry to audiences around the world.”

The awards will mark 30th anniversary in Manchester, UK, on November 10. Nodded seven times, American heavyweight Taylor Swift leads the nomination pack followed by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter with five nominations each.

It’s been a huge year for Tyla as she became the youngest South African Grammy winner in February after her smash hit Water won Best African Music Performance.

The next month she dropped her self-titled debut album featuring guest appearances by Skillibeng, Gunna and Travis Scott on songs like Truth or Dare, Jump and Art.

End of June, she not only performed at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, but won in two categories – Best International Act and Best New Artist. Last month she once again was victorious after winning Best Afrobeats at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York.

With five SA Music Awards (Samas) nominations, November promises to be another busy month for Tyla. She is also set to perform at the much-anticipated Victoria's Secret fashion show next week in New York, billed as the first African artist to do so. 

