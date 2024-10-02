Rising South African musician and actor Moya, set to open for Lauryn Hill and son YG Marley in London next week, has exclusively revealed that she has also been in studio with American rappers Snoop Dogg and Flo Rida.
Real name Refiloe Dube, she is fast garnering international recognition thanks to her debut song Big Boy Gun.
But locally, she had already made a name for herself having acted in Lingashoni, The Queen, and The River.
“I know I deserve this, I’ve been doing music for a while now. When I moved to Joburg years ago, I wanted to become a model and a musician, I just didn’t have someone who could mentor me and show me the ropes hence I resorted to acting. But we all know the uncertainty that comes with acting and booking acting gigs,” she said.
“This is why music is going to work for me. Being in the studio with Snoop was surreal. I love how American artists take talent seriously. They treat you with the respect you deserve. He was such a safe space and such a vibe. He told me how much he loved my accent. I just can’t wait for the release date to be announced for our song so that people can hear it.”
The 32-year-old actor-turned-singer has also starred in Vuthela, Isitha – The Enemy and The Black Door.
“This is such an important moment for me, especially as a girl from Mbombela [Mpumalanga]. I can’t believe all of this is happening. It really feels amazing. You know at times, it’s critical to take risks and I’m glad I did,” she said.
“Earlier in the year, I had to sit my family down and tell them the plans I had for my music career. Some of them thought I was crazy, some even questioned everything I was saying until my work started speaking for itself. Most of them still can’t believe all that's happening.
“I tend to consider myself a late bloomer seeing that all of these things are opening up for me only now in my 30s, but when God says it’s time, who am I to say No?”
Newcomer Moya makes international debut as opening act for Lauryn Hill and YG Marley
The actor-turned-singer has recorded music with American rappers Snoop Dogg and Flo Rida
Image: Supplied.
Rising South African musician and actor Moya, set to open for Lauryn Hill and son YG Marley in London next week, has exclusively revealed that she has also been in studio with American rappers Snoop Dogg and Flo Rida.
Real name Refiloe Dube, she is fast garnering international recognition thanks to her debut song Big Boy Gun.
But locally, she had already made a name for herself having acted in Lingashoni, The Queen, and The River.
“I know I deserve this, I’ve been doing music for a while now. When I moved to Joburg years ago, I wanted to become a model and a musician, I just didn’t have someone who could mentor me and show me the ropes hence I resorted to acting. But we all know the uncertainty that comes with acting and booking acting gigs,” she said.
“This is why music is going to work for me. Being in the studio with Snoop was surreal. I love how American artists take talent seriously. They treat you with the respect you deserve. He was such a safe space and such a vibe. He told me how much he loved my accent. I just can’t wait for the release date to be announced for our song so that people can hear it.”
The 32-year-old actor-turned-singer has also starred in Vuthela, Isitha – The Enemy and The Black Door.
“This is such an important moment for me, especially as a girl from Mbombela [Mpumalanga]. I can’t believe all of this is happening. It really feels amazing. You know at times, it’s critical to take risks and I’m glad I did,” she said.
“Earlier in the year, I had to sit my family down and tell them the plans I had for my music career. Some of them thought I was crazy, some even questioned everything I was saying until my work started speaking for itself. Most of them still can’t believe all that's happening.
“I tend to consider myself a late bloomer seeing that all of these things are opening up for me only now in my 30s, but when God says it’s time, who am I to say No?”
Moya traded her acting chops for the microphone earlier in the year when she signed to a new record label managed under Sony Music Entertainment. Through this, she released her song Big Boy Gun, that’s fast becoming a hit in America.
“I was scheduled to perform in America in July shortly after signing to my record label. Somehow that gig fell through and they told me not to worry; little did I ever think I’d get the chance to tour with Lauryn Hill and her son,” she said.
“My documents are still being sorted out, I’ll only get to join Lauryn and YG on October 14 in London, but they will be kicking off the tour on October 7. So, it's only three-day performances that I won’t be with them.”
Earlier this week, Moya had tongues wagging on social media after a video of her accepting a sponsored McLaren from Grandeur Auto in Sunninghill, northern Joburg, went viral, and this led to many asking questions about who she was.
“I want to be the person young girls look up to. One who shows them that it is possible and it can be done," she said.
"All you need to do is to just keep pushing, you never know what will happen. Now that I have grown an international footprint, I hope to one day go back to acting but with a movie role on a global film. Something along the lines of Tomb Raider or something.”
Thembinkosi Mthembu thrilled over four Safta nods as he prepares for his traditional wedding
Mandoza’s sons hard at work preparing to perform in honour of late kwaito legend
Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to slip into the director's chair
IN PICS | Nandi Nyembe, Wiseman Zitha and Simmy steal the shine at Saftas nominees luncheon
Makoma Mohale: The new rose of Bolobedu
Kwesta conquers fear by tapping into acting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos