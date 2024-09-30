Culture

Standing on heritage

Take your inspiration from festivals such as Afrika Burn and the Mad Max franchise for an edgy, desert-warrior look

30 September 2024 - 06:00
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Ditch “demure and cutesy” in favour of these high-impact, say-it-with-your-chest, heritage-inspired trends.

Makeup: Festival coded

Stand out from the crowd this season with nostalgic looks ranging from brat girl to thunder dope. 

Mad Max

Take your inspiration from festivals such as Afrika Burn and the Mad Max franchise for an edgy, desert-warrior look that would fit perfectly in the dusty terrains of festivals like Rocking the Daisies and Oppikoppi.

The aesthetic calls for all things metallic, spiked, and vampy, so don’t hold back — go for metallic stick-on embellishments that are spiked or resemble facial piercings and don’t forget a swipe of vampy, black or deep burgundy lipstick with slightly smudged-out edges.

Try: MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Caviar 5ml, R550; Gold mini faux piercings, R240, lovisajewellery.co.za.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Brat girl

ICYMI, “brat” is no longer a reference to a spoiled child or Barbie’s baddie doll rival, but the aesthetic all the girls want to wear this season. Musician Charli XCX and her latest album called Brat have sparked the brat-girl summer movement and new-found love for 1990s grunge mixed with the party-girl look of the 2000s.

This summer, it’s all about smudgy, slept-in makeup, glossy, undone lips, and washes of acid green on eye lids, lash lines, and nails.

Try: Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Gel Eyeliner Pencil in 001 Matte Black, R490; Chanel Le Vernis in 183 Rêveuse, R690.

