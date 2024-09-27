Amapiano sensation Kabza de Small and cultural practitioner/singer Mbuso Khoza trail Tyla as this year's top-nominated. Kabza is in the running for Album of the Year, Best Amapiano Album and Duo/Group of the Year.
He will go head-to-head with Mellow & Sleazy, De Mthuda, Daliwonga and Kelvin Momo for the coveted Best Amapiano Album.
Khoza is nodded for Best Produced Album, Best Traditional Music Album and Best Engineered Album for Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series).
For Best Afro Pop Album, Zuko SA, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Inkabi Zezwe, Blaq Diamond and Nomfundo Moh are nodded.
Other nominees include Mörda, Thakzin, Priddy Ugly, Daliwonga, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Brenden Praise, Thee Legacy, The Soil, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Vusi Mahlasela, Da Muziqal Chef, Zakes Bantwini, DBN Gogo, Nasty C, Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year's Samas winners will be announced in November.
Metro FM's Luthando “LootLove” Shosha hosted the nomination party, with performances by Zola, Khuli Chana, Bassie,Abafana Baka Mnqumeni and DJ Thabi Thabs.
“We are thrilled to congratulate the nominees for SAMA30. This year’s selection showcases the incredible diversity, talent and creativity in South African music, which is aligned to the ethos of the SAMAs. We are excited to celebrate these outstanding achievements at the upcoming awards ceremony,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).
“I am truly humbled by the exceptional talent and dedication behind the music that has earned nominations this year. To each nominee, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your music has touched lives, sparked movements and brought joy to millions. We honour not only your artistry but the passion and perseverance that drive you to push the boundaries of South African music.”
Brenda Mtambo gets her first Samas nod
'In the same breath, it wouldn’t be fair if I said I wasn’t seen in the industry based on not getting nominated for a SAMA'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Brenda Mtambo is a first-time SA Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee, 10 years into her illustrious music career.
The 41-year-old was revealed as one of the SAMAs nominees at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday, with Grammy winner Tyla leading the nominations pack with five nods.
Mtambo is nominated in three categories – Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Engineered Album, and Female Artist of the Year – duking it out with Tyla, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Lordkez and Xolly Mncwango.
“As cliché as it sounds, being nominated for an award will never get old. What’s special about these three nominations is that it's my first time being nominated for a SAMA in my decade-long career. Also, I’m not nominated just once but three times. How amazing is that?” she told Sowetan.
“In the same breath, it wouldn’t be fair if I said I wasn’t seen in the industry based on not getting nominated for a SAMA. I don’t do what I do to get awards but because of the love I have for it. I don’t want to lie, I feel heard and seen. I hope to walk away with at least one award.
“The most important thing is to do what you’re called to and do it with your heart and be sincere. Even if you have just five people supporting your music, just do it well and give it your all. Eventually, people will get to see you and acknowledge you."
Tyla's other nominations include Album of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album and Best Collaboration for the Water remix featuring Travis Scott.
Tyla will go against Idols SA alumni Paxton and Matthew Mole in the Best Pop Album category.
Image: File
