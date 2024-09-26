Will the real Atlegang Songo please stand up?
Mzansi can’t get enough of the many faces of PapiNiceThingz on TikTok
Suffice to say, in 2024, TikTok is more entertaining than pay TV and it’s all thanks to content creators like @PapiNiceThingz — real name Atlegang Songo. After discovering TikTok in 2019, the 23-year-old from Soshanguve, Pretoria, has never been the same.
His over-the-top skits featuring various alter egos in drag have made him one of the most exciting local content creators to keep social-media users glued to their smartphones. When one of his comedic skits pops up on your FYP, you are guaranteed to laugh until your stomach hurts.
What inspired you to start creating content on TikTok?
I had been creating content on other social-media platforms, so moving to TikTok was to grow my audience and invite more people to watch my content. At the time, I learnt that TikTok was this huge platform that enabled a wider reach and I thought I should try my luck — and look at me today! Developing my style was a natural process. I had no plan; I just allowed my talent to create. I allowed my content to flow and, somehow, found myself creating characters who resonate with many.
How do you come up with the alter egos in your content?
Creating all these characters wasn’t something I planned, I just found myself embodying all of them as I grew as a content creator. I often get inspiration from people around me or trends on TikTok, and I’d write a script on how my skit should go. Of course, people love Tash Nika and Palesa, but I resonate more with Tintswalo and her mother. She reminds me of the relationship I have with my mom and is one of the characters I’d like to see grow.
Who inspired Tash Nika?
Tash Nika was inspired by a friend of mine named Natasha. I gave her a call and told her that I wanted to do away with Palesa and her friends. I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone by adding a new dynamic, but it would feature her name.
How did you find your niche?
I believe I’m relatable and depict the everyday life of someone in SA. Sometimes, people tell me how they relate with a skit I made two years ago. That, to me, shows the power of my talent.
Do you remember the first time you went viral?
Two years ago, with the skit of Palesa and friends, SMag first approached me and asked to do an interview. It was my first time having a newspaper article about me. I couldn’t comprehend what was happening because the exposure was unbelievable. It changed my life and how I see my content.
How have TikTok’s “For You” or search functions led you to a noteworthy discovery?
I suffer from social anxiety and find myself a little lost at social events. So, most of the time, I do searches on how to articulate myself in public places and not being nervous during interviews. I search such content to boost my confidence and find courage when expressing myself around people. I also search for fashion tips and the latest trends.
What advice would you give to aspiring TikTok creators?
I believe in having an impact more than anything, and inspiring others as best as I can. The only way I can do so is to lead an authentic life because the world we live in today is all about instant gratification and life isn’t like that. So, being real to my followers will help them realise that hard work is what gets you up there and keeps you remaining at the top of your game.
It’s like building a house — the foundation needs to be extra solid. Respecting time and valuing your craft is also essential. There’s a saying in SiPitori that goes: “O se ke wa dronka ke hype” (don’t let the fame go to your head).
How does it feel to have A-listers like Bonang Matheba showing you love?
Bonang is someone whom I adored growing up. She’s one of the key people whom I look up to and who inspire me. So, to have someone like her watching and engaging with my content is still hard to believe.
How do you navigate family life and people from your neighbourhood after fame?
Before I got my role on The River last year, my mother said she was giving me until 2024 to make this whole TikTok thing work. When she first saw me on TV, that’s when she understood how big a deal this is. She, my family, and people from my neighbourhood have been so supportive. Whenever I’m shooting, my whole street goes silent— they know when the tripod is out, Atlegang is busy. I appreciate them for that.