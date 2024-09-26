Will the real Atlegang Songo please stand up?

Suffice to say, in 2024, TikTok is more entertaining than pay TV and it’s all thanks to content creators like @PapiNiceThingz — real name Atlegang Songo. After discovering TikTok in 2019, the 23-year-old from Soshanguve, Pretoria, has never been the same.

His over-the-top skits featuring various alter egos in drag have made him one of the most exciting local content creators to keep social-media users glued to their smartphones. When one of his comedic skits pops up on your FYP, you are guaranteed to laugh until your stomach hurts.

What inspired you to start creating content on TikTok?

I had been creating content on other social-media platforms, so moving to TikTok was to grow my audience and invite more people to watch my content. At the time, I learnt that TikTok was this huge platform that enabled a wider reach and I thought I should try my luck — and look at me today! Developing my style was a natural process. I had no plan; I just allowed my talent to create. I allowed my content to flow and, somehow, found myself creating characters who resonate with many.

How do you come up with the alter egos in your content?

Creating all these characters wasn’t something I planned, I just found myself embodying all of them as I grew as a content creator. I often get inspiration from people around me or trends on TikTok, and I’d write a script on how my skit should go. Of course, people love Tash Nika and Palesa, but I resonate more with Tintswalo and her mother. She reminds me of the relationship I have with my mom and is one of the characters I’d like to see grow.

Who inspired Tash Nika?

Tash Nika was inspired by a friend of mine named Natasha. I gave her a call and told her that I wanted to do away with Palesa and her friends. I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone by adding a new dynamic, but it would feature her name.