Tyla bags five Samas nominations

“We are thrilled to congratulate the nominees for SAMA30. This year’s selection showcases the incredible diversity, talent, and creativity in South African music, which is aligned with the ethos of the Samas. We are excited to celebrate these outstanding achievements at the upcoming awards ceremony,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).
“I am truly humbled by the exceptional talent and dedication behind the music that has earned nominations this year. To each nominee, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your music has touched lives, sparked movements, and brought joy to millions. We honour not only your artistry but the passion and perseverance that drive you to push the boundaries of South African music.”
Here’s a full list of nominees:
Best Adult Contemporary Album
The Misty Cliffs – The Misty Cliffs
Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir
The Drive – Dr Duda
Shipwrecked – Jack Atlantic
Isipho – Smama
Best Afro Pop Album
Umkhonto – Zuko SA
Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu
Ukhamba – Inkabi Zezwe
Zulu Romance – Blaq Diamond
Ugcobo – Nomfundo Moh
Best Amapiano Album
Boroko Keng – Mellow & Sleazy
Baba Yaga – De Mthuda
Dali Dali – Daliwonga
Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
Kurhula – Kelvin Momo
Best Pop Album
You Need Therapy – Mila Smith
Magic – Will Linley
23:23 – Paxton
Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole
Tyla – Tyla
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Isicathamiya For A New Millennium – Thee Legacy
Amaxesha – Bongeziwe Mabandla
Reimagined – The Soil
Sane – Brenda Mtambo
Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela
Best Alternative Album
Layers – Carla Franco
Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) – Van Pletzen
Hopeless & Romantic – CHXRL
I'm With The Singer – I'm With The Singer
Don’t Forget To Howl – West Coast Wolves
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
Sci-fi, Beats & Life – UBeyond
End of the Beginning – Fanie Dick
Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 – Derek Gripper
Lofi Chill – Tony Drake
Relentless – Karen Devroop
Best Collaboration
Burning Bush – Mörda and Thakzin
iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
Sgudi Sync – De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemohfeaturing Sipho Magudulela
Water – Tyla and Travis Scott
Imithandazo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush
Best Dance Album
Asante II – Mörda and Thakzin
Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin
The Star Is Reborn – Zakes Bantwini
Clickbait – DBN Gogo
Reputation – Sculptured Music
Best Engineered Album
Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza
Wake Up, It's Morning – Matthew Mole
Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela
Sane – Brenda Mtambo
Reimagined – The Soil
Best Gqom Album
Dark or Durban – Funky Qla
Gqom To Another Level Vol.1 – Bello No Gallo
We Don't Play The Same Gqom 2 – QueDj
TronicsLand Series 2 – Mr Thela
The Young Prince Of Gqom – General C'mamane
Best Hip Hop Album
Note To Self – FLVME
I Love It Here – Nasty C
People Forget To Be People (Deluxe) – Wordz
Heartbreak Hotel – The Big Hash
Dust – Priddy Ugly
Best Jazz Album
Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland – Steve Dyer
Siparia To Soweto – Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones
Rainbow Revisited – Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño
The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain – Vuma Levin
In The Wake – Kujenga
Best Kwaito Album
Ghetto Skomplaz – Abobhova
Celebrating 25 Years In The Game – Sbu Malawyer
Genesis – Taylor K
Most Wanted – Sykes
Inzalo YeKwaito second Half – Zinaro
Best Maskandi Album
National Anthem – Inkos'yamagcokama
Uber Driver – Sminofu
Amakhothangqoko – Mthandeni SK
Uyihlo noNyoko – Ugatsheni
Isivulwe Yonke – Ntencane
Best Produced Album
I Love It Here – Nasty C
No Other Love – David Watkyns
Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza
Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole
Ifa Lomkhono – Mbuso Khoza
Best Produced Music Video
Dali by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi
Amakhehla by Sjava – Tido
4am by Loatinover Pounds – BSV
018 by Cassper Nyovest – Jabu
Call Me by Filah Lah Lah – Reabetswe Fila Ranamane
Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album
A Tale of a Fallen Queen – Ayanda Jiya
Love Letters – KashCPT
Hold Me When It’s Cold: The Cuddle Pack – Una Rams
Testament – Lordkez
The Other Side (Deluxe EP) – Mia
Best Reggae Album
Musinion – Undefynd
Love & Unity – Ras Vuyo
Proof of Life – Dimahr
Love Expressions – Two Point Ow
Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer
Best Rock Album
Dans Deur Die Donker – Francois van Coke
Deurbraak – Millennium
Hard Mode – Wonderboom
Born & Raised – Kenny Hughes
All-Killer-Filler – Evert Snyman
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Sibonga Umusa (Live) – Sneziey
Indumiso yaseStezi – Thinah Zungu
Worship House 20 – Worship House
uJehova – University of Pretoria
Mororiseng – Omega Khunou
Best Traditional Music Album
Bhacasoul Experience EP – Joliza
Mbofholowo – Makhadzi
I’m Happy – Shabalala Rhythm
Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Shaka iLembe
Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
Rondry, Fliek En Die Buitelewe – Valiant Swart
Allegaarkie vir 'n Askeet – Neil Sandilands
Die Vallei – Joshua Na Die Reën
Estetika – Elandré
Alles – Jacob Swann
Beste Pop Album
Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille
Heelal – Ryno Velvet
Braaf – Jan Jan Jan
Omdat Jy Mag – Brendan Peyper
My Mense – Ilán van Staden
Remix of the Year
Sisahleleleni (Ntokzin remix) – Bongeziwe Mabandla & Ntokzin
Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA
Yes God Remix MÖRDA, Thakzin, Mhaw Keys – Oscar Mbo
Dubula – Harrycane feat Eemoh, Master KG and DJ Latinny
Goodbye remixed by Soa Mattrix – Azana and Soa Mattrix
Rest of Africa
Asake: Work of Art – Asake
Don't Get Used To This – Wurld
Lion of Sudah – Bensoul
Son Of A Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah
Alusa Why Are You Topless? – Bien
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
Alikho Elinye Ithemba – JTG Gospel Choir
Ke Nako ya Modimo – Lejwe la Motheo
Masango – Di Bruin Gospel Projects
Vuya Matimba – Discuss Nkuna
Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
The Gift Vol.1 – Brenden Praise
Izililo – We Will Worship
Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
We Bow Down – 3C Live
Come To Jesus (Live In Bryanston, 2022) – The Fellowship With Pastor Namba
Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year
Priddy Ugly – Dust
Kelvin Momo – Kurhula
Ugatsheni - Uyihlo noNyoko
Daliwonga – Dali Dali
De Mthuda – Baba Yaga
Female Artist of the Year
Tyla – Tyla
Brenda Mtambo – Sane
Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
Lordkez – Testament
Xolly Mncwango – Unusual
Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year
Mellow & Sleazy – Boroko Keng
FokofPolisieKar – Dans Deur Die Donker
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church
Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly
Kabza De Small and Mthunzi - Isimo
Newcomer of the Year
Sykes – Most Wanted
Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa
Tyla – Tyla
Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly
Joliza – Bhacasoul Experience EP
Album of the Year
Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
Tyla – Tyla
Dali Dali – Daliwonga
Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Unusual – Xolly Mncwango
Tyla bags five Samas nominations
LootLove to host the music event
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ File photo
Grammy winner Tyla leads the nomination pack for the 30th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) with five nods.
The nominations were revealed this morning at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand with Metro FM's Luthando “LootLove” Shosha as host. The awards will be held in November.
The Jump hitmaker's nominations include Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album. She is also nodded for Best Collaboration for the Water remix featuring Travis Scott.
Kabza de Small and Mbuso Khoza are tied for second place with three nominations, respectively.
Image: File
