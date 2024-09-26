Culture

Tyla bags five Samas nominations

LootLove to host the music event

26 September 2024 - 11:50
Masego Seemela Online journalist
South African superstar Tyla.
South African superstar Tyla.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ File photo

Grammy winner Tyla leads the nomination pack for the 30th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) with five nods.

The nominations were revealed this morning at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand with Metro FM's Luthando “LootLove” Shosha as host. The awards will be held in November.

The Jump hitmaker's nominations include Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album. She is also nodded for Best Collaboration for the Water remix featuring Travis Scott.

Kabza de Small and Mbuso Khoza are tied for second place with three nominations, respectively.

Tyla graces the cover of S Mag.
Tyla graces the cover of S Mag.
Image: File

“We are thrilled to congratulate the nominees for SAMA30. This year’s selection showcases the incredible diversity, talent, and creativity in South African music, which is aligned with the ethos of the Samas. We are excited to celebrate these outstanding achievements at the upcoming awards ceremony,” said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). 

“I am truly humbled by the exceptional talent and dedication behind the music that has earned nominations this year. To each nominee, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your music has touched lives, sparked movements, and brought joy to millions. We honour not only your artistry but the passion and perseverance that drive you to push the boundaries of South African music.”

Here’s a full list of nominees:

Best Adult Contemporary Album 

The Misty Cliffs – The Misty Cliffs

Stimela – Drakensberg Boys Choir

The Drive – Dr Duda

Shipwrecked – Jack Atlantic

Isipho – Smama

Best Afro Pop Album

Umkhonto – Zuko SA

Imizwa – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Ukhamba – Inkabi Zezwe

Zulu Romance – Blaq Diamond

Ugcobo – Nomfundo Moh

Best Amapiano Album

Boroko Keng – Mellow & Sleazy

Baba Yaga – De Mthuda

Dali Dali – Daliwonga

Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Kurhula – Kelvin Momo

Best Pop Album

You Need Therapy – Mila Smith

Magic – Will Linley

23:23 – Paxton 

Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole

Tyla – Tyla 

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Isicathamiya For A New Millennium – Thee Legacy

Amaxesha – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Reimagined – The Soil

Sane – Brenda Mtambo 

Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela 

Best Alternative Album

Layers – Carla Franco

Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) – Van Pletzen

Hopeless & Romantic – CHXRL

I'm With The Singer – I'm With The Singer

Don’t Forget To Howl – West Coast Wolves

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Sci-fi, Beats & Life – UBeyond

End of the Beginning – Fanie Dick 

Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 – Derek Gripper

Lofi Chill – Tony Drake

Relentless – Karen Devroop 

Best Collaboration

Burning Bush – Mörda and Thakzin

iPlan – Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba

Sgudi Sync – De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemohfeaturing Sipho Magudulela

Water – Tyla and Travis Scott

Imithandazo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Best Dance Album

Asante II – Mörda and Thakzin

Permanent Music 3 – Dlala Thukzin

The Star Is Reborn – Zakes Bantwini

Clickbait – DBN Gogo

Reputation – Sculptured Music 

Best Engineered Album

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza

Wake Up, It's Morning – Matthew Mole

Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit – Vusi Mahlasela 

Sane – Brenda Mtambo

Reimagined – The Soil 

Best Gqom Album

Dark or Durban – Funky Qla

Gqom To Another Level Vol.1 – Bello No Gallo

We Don't Play The Same Gqom 2 – QueDj

TronicsLand Series 2 – Mr Thela

The Young Prince Of Gqom – General C'mamane 

Best Hip Hop Album

Note To Self – FLVME 

I Love It Here – Nasty C

People Forget To Be People (Deluxe) – Wordz 

Heartbreak Hotel – The Big Hash

Dust – Priddy Ugly

Best Jazz Album

Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland – Steve Dyer

Siparia To Soweto – Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones

Rainbow Revisited – Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño

The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain – Vuma Levin

In The Wake – Kujenga

Best Kwaito Album

Ghetto Skomplaz – Abobhova

Celebrating 25 Years In The Game – Sbu Malawyer

Genesis – Taylor K

Most Wanted – Sykes 

Inzalo YeKwaito second Half – Zinaro

Best Maskandi Album

National Anthem – Inkos'yamagcokama 

Uber Driver – Sminofu

Amakhothangqoko – Mthandeni SK

Uyihlo noNyoko – Ugatsheni

Isivulwe Yonke – Ntencane

Best Produced Album

I Love It Here – Nasty C

No Other Love – David Watkyns

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Mbuso Khoza

Wake Up, It’s Morning – Matthew Mole

Ifa Lomkhono – Mbuso Khoza 

Best Produced Music Video

Dali by Kamo Mphela – Kudzi

Amakhehla by Sjava – Tido

4am by Loatinover Pounds – BSV

018 by Cassper Nyovest – Jabu 

Call Me by Filah Lah Lah – Reabetswe Fila Ranamane

Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album

A Tale of a Fallen Queen – Ayanda Jiya

Love Letters – KashCPT

Hold Me When It’s Cold: The Cuddle Pack – Una Rams

Testament – Lordkez

The Other Side (Deluxe EP) – Mia

Best Reggae Album

Musinion – Undefynd

Love & Unity – Ras Vuyo

Proof of Life – Dimahr 

Love Expressions – Two Point Ow

Give Praises – Skeleton Blazer   

Best Rock Album

Dans Deur Die Donker – Francois van Coke

Deurbraak – Millennium 

Hard Mode – Wonderboom

Born & Raised – Kenny Hughes

All-Killer-Filler – Evert Snyman

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Sibonga Umusa (Live) – Sneziey

Indumiso yaseStezi – Thinah Zungu

Worship House 20 – Worship House 

uJehova – University of Pretoria

Mororiseng – Omega Khunou

Best Traditional Music Album

Bhacasoul Experience EP – Joliza

Mbofholowo – Makhadzi 

I’m Happy – Shabalala Rhythm

Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) – Shaka iLembe

Hamba Naye – Soul Brothers 

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Rondry, Fliek En Die Buitelewe – Valiant Swart

Allegaarkie vir 'n Askeet – Neil Sandilands

Die Vallei – Joshua Na Die Reën

Estetika – Elandré 

Alles – Jacob Swann 

Beste Pop Album

Almal Gly – Die Piesangskille

Heelal – Ryno Velvet

Braaf – Jan Jan Jan 

Omdat Jy Mag – Brendan Peyper

My Mense – Ilán van Staden 

Remix of the Year

Sisahleleleni (Ntokzin remix) – Bongeziwe Mabandla & Ntokzin

Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) – Jnr SA

Yes God Remix MÖRDA, Thakzin, Mhaw Keys – Oscar Mbo 

Dubula – Harrycane feat Eemoh, Master KG and DJ Latinny 

Goodbye remixed by Soa Mattrix – Azana and Soa Mattrix 

Rest of Africa 

Asake: Work of Art – Asake 

Don't Get Used To This – Wurld

Lion of Sudah – Bensoul 

Son Of A Tribe (Royalty Edition) – Edgar Muzah

Alusa Why Are You Topless? – Bien

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Alikho Elinye Ithemba – JTG Gospel Choir

Ke Nako ya Modimo – Lejwe la Motheo 

Masango – Di Bruin Gospel Projects

Vuya Matimba – Discuss Nkuna

Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

The Gift Vol.1 – Brenden Praise

Izililo – We Will Worship

Unusual – Xolly Mncwango

We Bow Down – 3C Live

Come To Jesus (Live In Bryanston, 2022) – The Fellowship With Pastor Namba 

Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year

Priddy Ugly – Dust 

Kelvin Momo – Kurhula 

Ugatsheni - Uyihlo noNyoko

Daliwonga – Dali Dali

De Mthuda – Baba Yaga 

Female Artist of the Year

Tyla – Tyla 

Brenda Mtambo – Sane 

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa 

Lordkez – Testament 

Xolly Mncwango – Unusual

Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year

Mellow & Sleazy – Boroko Keng

FokofPolisieKar – Dans Deur Die Donker 

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church

Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi - Isimo

Newcomer of the Year

Sykes – Most Wanted 

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Imizwa 

Tyla – Tyla 

Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt – Almal Gly

Joliza – Bhacasoul Experience EP

Album of the Year

Isimo – Kabza De Small and Mthunzi

Tyla – Tyla 

Dali Dali – Daliwonga 

Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Unusual – Xolly Mncwango

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire