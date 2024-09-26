Makoma Mohale: The new rose of Bolobedu

“Be careful what you wish for, ’cause you just might get it…” Nicole Scherzinger sings at the top of her lungs in the song When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls.

This is no longer just a catchy verse for rising star Makoma Mohale — she is feeling the serenity and joy expressed in the 2008 girl-power anthem. Sure, manifestation has become a spiritual buzz word on social media, but Mohale can’t stop beaming as she breaks down how she has felt the maximum impact and power of understanding intentions, energy, and words.

By scoring the titular role in epic drama Queen Modjadji, inspired by the mystical power of the Balobedu rainmaker, the windows of heaven opened, clouds became heavy with water, and the proverbial rain fell on Mohale. This year has been a season of breakthroughs for the 27-year-old actor, with all her dreams coming to fruition.

“It’s been an incredible year. I manifested all of it,” Mohale says with a twinkle. “I have this book where I write down my goals — where I want to be and the things I want to do, from appearing on billboards and walking runways to getting a lead role in a huge production. So, when it all happened, I was just ticking it all off. I’m playing Queen Modjadji. There is this huge billboard and I got more than I wanted because now my face is all over the taxis in Bolobedu [Limpopo]. I asked for a rose, but I got a whole bouquet.”

The Mzansi Magic series helmed by Duma Ndlovu has also helped Mohale connect more with her Balobedu roots and heritage. Mohale was born and spent her early childhood living with her grandmother in the Limpopo village of Ga-Lekalakala, outside the small town of Mokopane. When she started primary school, she moved to Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, living with her great-grandmother. A year or so later, she moved in with her parents in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, which became her permanent home.