The Boom Shaka legacy

Lebo and I communicated everything in terms of styling. We explored everything under the sun — from hair to clothes, beads, makeup, nails, lashes, and shoes. We had hair secrets for days and some of our hair was created from peculiar materials from Kwa Mai Mai market. There was this super-blonde hair that was so curly, Lebo was obsessed with that. We used very soft goat’s hair to create that hairpiece, and glue for the micro bonding. Then we dyed it. I had it in red, she in blonde — we rocked it at the SA Music Awards (Samas). Lebo was obsessed with blonde, I think she knew that her skin tone was perfect for it. She was born to be an artist.

My signature was always bright and colourful. I rocked anything from yellow to purple and red hair. I was never afraid to try different things. I was exploring, finding this person and who I am. I’m not afraid to explore, try, test, and fail.

Funny thing is, we never won an award as Boom Shaka. But the special moments of opening for international artists made up for it — from Shabba Ranks to Shaggy. We opened for Janet Jackson in 1998 and are doing it again on 21 September.

Meeting Nelson Mandela was special — and him telling us to stop what we were doing after messing around with Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. We opened a lot of sporting events and realised that young people didn’t know the national anthem. We had entered a change as a country and it started with understanding who we are, so we thought, “Let’s bring young people together and teach them in a fun way.”

Before Lebo’s passing, we were getting close once again after having drifted apart. That week, we thought we were going to hang out. An event came up — DJ Chilli M (late Vukani Masinga) had invited Lebo to this Germiston Lake event. Lebo asked me to come; it was a picnic vibe on a Sunday. But I had a very early flight to Cape Town and, after some back-and-forth, decided not to go. On Monday, I got off the flight in Cape Town and went straight to set, as I was shooting a campaign.

My phone started going off. One person would call and then drop the call. The next person would ask if I was ok. Then [TV presenter] Hlomla Dandala called to check on me. My friend, Jabulile Mlotshwa, called me and told me the news. That’s how I found out. A lot of people might have thought it was me in that car, because initially it was reported as being one of the Boom Shaka girls. So, people called me to verify.

I was a zombie, I was finished, I don’t even know how I got to Daveyton from Cape Town.

I miss my sister. I miss my right-hand man. I miss my fighter. I miss someone who would stand up for me. I miss that fire.