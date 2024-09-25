This recent nod isn’t a first for Blxckie. Last year, he was nominated at the BET UK Hip Hop Awards for Best International Flow. “This is why winning this award would mean so much to me,” he said.
Blxckie aims higher than his BET nod
The Ye x4 singer dreams of collaborating with Drake and PartyNextDoor
Image: Supplied.
Now that hook-sensation, Blxckie, is nominated for a BET award, the singer from Durban can’t wait to musically rub shoulders with the likes of American superstars PartyNextDoor and Drake who are some of his dream collaborators.
Blxckie, whose real name is Sihle Sithole, and Klerksdrop’s very own lyrical heavyweight Maglera Doe Boy have each secured a nomination at this year’s BET Awards in the Best International Flow category. The two stars are vying for the title against Nigerian artist Odumodublvck.
“Every time my work gets recognised outside Africa, I get a sense that I’m on the right track. I also appreciate that I’m nominated alongside artists that I listen to and mess with, and think highly of. It’s just an honour to be in the same category as them,” he said.
“This nomination is an indication of what I’ve done and how much I can achieve. It’s not every day that one gets such an opportunity and I hope it opens the gates even further for me.”
Since his debut into the industry four years ago, the 25-year-old rapper who is known for his unique blend of hip-hop and trap, has managed to capture the hearts of fans all around the world.
His cult-like following on social media garnered him notable street cred and a reputation as one of the most exciting young artists in the hip-hop scene, in the emerging Afro music market.
“As African artists, I hope we get to be more on international line-ups and get to appeal to more people outside SA – we have to use all our might to push our culture forward,” said the Ye x4 singer.
“Last time I was unable to go to the UK when I was nominated but I plan to attend the ceremony this time around. It’s a big deal for me to attend this one.
“I’m glad that upcoming rappers can see that you do get rewards for the work you put in.”
