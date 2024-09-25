Biko’s Manna | Maboneng, a place of light

Joburg’s hipster haven Maboneng Precinct — where trendy street style meets contemporary art, eclectic architecture, and thrill-seeking tourists, all topped off with superb restaurants — holds a dear place in the backstory of Biko’s Manna and Mfundo.

Call it the magic kingdom of the swoon-worthy sibling musical trio, made up of Biko (17), Manna (15), and Mfundo (9) Nhlangothi. Before shooting up to TikTok superstardom and eventually landing on America’s Got Talent (AGT), the trio were street performers in Maboneng with their musician father Sebone Rangata, aka King Bzorobzarabza.

A quick Google search will tell you that all great musicians have to start somewhere: notably, Ed Sheeran and Tracy Chapman also first wowed the street crowd as buskers. The inspirational story of Biko’s Manna and Mfundo began in similar manner.

“Life really started to flourish for them in Maboneng, the place of light. It’s quite funny because they are people of light. In both families, there is a lot of good, positive light they send out,” notes their mother Ayanda Nhlangothi, a musician and actor.

The three were destined for greatness, coming from a linage of musicians that includes veteran artists Thenjiwe and Tu Nokwe, their grandparents.

“We are freelance artists ourselves; sometimes there is work and sometimes it’s dry,” says Ayanda. “So, if you have creative kids, who want to express themselves and explore, keeping them in the house is the worst thing. I’m a proud freelance artist; I would rather struggle[than] busk. But I had to learn that, during hard times, the kids were independent — they made their own money and had the freedom to express themselves.”