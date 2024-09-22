The annual festival beloved for its good weather and vibes fell on the weekend of a cold front that has been sweeping through the country throughout the week, ushering in bitterly cold conditions and snowfall to many parts of the country.
However it did not deter attendees as scores of people continued to trickle in Kyalami Grand Prix circuit well into the afternoon.
Among the local musical acts was Sankofa musician Thandiswa “King Ta” Mazwai, whose musical performance was colourfully weaved in with light conversation, chanting and standout melodic sounds that echoed in the festival grounds.
Her crowd pleasing hits, Nizalwa Ngobani and Lahl’ Umlenze, enthralled attendees to climb out of their blanket fortresses to perform their version of the umtyityimbo dance (Xhosa dance in which shoulders are shaken) along with Xhosa traditional healers she had on stage.
Thandiswa, other local acts deliver the goods at Delicious fest
US rapper Busta Rhymes also impressed despite late inclusion in line-up
American rap legend Busta Rhymes may have delivered an impressive performance but South Africa’s pool of talent stole the show at this year’s DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
This past Thursday, the festival organisers announced that the New York-born rapper, who is known for hits such as Touch It, Break Ya Neck and I Know What You Want, along with American singing sensation Jason Derulo would be the new headline acts to replace Janet Jackson.
There were mixed comments on social media with ticket buyers wondering whether the two mega stars would be able to deliver.
Although with a last-minute switch to the line-up, after the passing of the All For You singer’s brother, Tito Jackson, revelers who braved one of the coldest days of the year appeared thoroughly impressed by the two US stars.
Busta Rhymes performed a plethora of songs from his catalogue and blazed the stage with one of his highly acclaimed bars from Chris Brown’s smash hit, Look At Me Now.
Tightly wrapped fleece blankets and voluminous puffer jackets was a must-have festival kit to keep warm while jamming to good music. Some attendees proudly adorned their winsome traditional Basotho blankets to tie in with heritage month.
Sons of the late kwaito star Mandoza, Tokollo and Tumelo “Harry” Tshabalala, joined a crop of SA musicians in a spectator tribute paying homage to late musical acts in the last three decades.
Others who gave electrifying performances to hounour the late stars included Boom Shaka, Khuli Chana, Yanga Chief, Reason, Okmalumkoolkat, Maggz, Touchline, Cassper, Morafe and Robot Boii.
The nostalgic showcase, which tugged on fans heartstring, was part of the 30 years of creative freedom celebration. It celebrated the late Mandoza, Pro Kid Riky Rick, AKA, Lebo Mathosa and HHP who continue to live through their dedicated fans.
Jason closed off the festival with his banger pop hits and added a little African flair to his set with some of the viral dance challenges seen on TikTok and Instagram. He really got the crowd on its feet when he invited Tanzanian artist Diamon Platinum to the stage and together they performed their hit song Komasaza.
