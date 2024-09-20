Thakzin was born into a South African and Mozambican family of musicians. He recalls his childhood home in Ivory Park, Midrand, being a cacophony of sounds from various musical instruments that would fill up the house.
Thakzin on why traditional healers inspire his spiritually-infused sound
3-step genre pioneer grew up in a musical home
Image: Supplied.
As a lover of African rhythms and beats, superstar DJ on the rise, Thakzin, prides himself on having the ability to intricately blend spiritually awakening sounds into his music.
For centuries, music has been used as a tool to communicate with the masses to either spark social change or address the sociopolitical issues of a specific era.
In recent years, we’ve seen South African musicians take centre-stage to champion genres such as Amapiano, Afro Tech and now 3-step, a fast-growing sub-house music genre that was pioneered by Thakzin, whose real name is Thabang Mathebula.
The 31-year-old started DJing in his early teens and fully immersed himself in the culture in 2010. Over the years he worked on refining his craft that now lights up the South African Afro-house scene, making him one of the most promising and versatile producers who is at the forefront of a genre that inspires dance, freedom of African expression and culture while upholding our African spirituality along with its practices.
“Most of my music is anchored on healing… much like traditional healers evoke the spirit through drums, I do the same with my offering. I was first deeply inspired by the power of drums through the exposure of traditional healers back home," said the DJ.
"I’d often hear my next-door neighbour going into a trance where he’d be one with the spirit, he’d beat the drums and dance… after the drums stopped, he’d be healed from whatever was troubling him.
“This is why I see music as a healing component. To bring peace or joy from within.”
Image: Supplied.
Thakzin was born into a South African and Mozambican family of musicians. He recalls his childhood home in Ivory Park, Midrand, being a cacophony of sounds from various musical instruments that would fill up the house.
His father, a keyboardist, gave him a taste for music by teaching him to play the piano, a harmonic element that is reflected in his work today.
“My parents always gave me the option to explore other things. I was allowed to participate in sports but somehow music was embedded in me. It was something I found fun and very interesting. I’m glad I had the privilege to explore music as young as I was,” he said.
“At times, I would say, ‘No, this thing is boring, let me go play soccer outside’. I later realised that knowing how to play the piano was a gift and purpose that I needed to get back to and take seriously.
“It all has to do with finding the purpose early and having the allowance to do it. I’m glad my family afforded me that privilege.”
Thakzin’s DJ status grew after he crossed paths with fellow Afro Tech DJs – Shimza, Themba and Sun El-Musician as well as international house DJ Black Coffee.
With this affiliation, Thakzin managed to birth several hits and collaborations such as iThuba, Yes God, uLele and Mama Thula, which contributed to his music dissemination of indigenous sounds and showcased his knowledge of African harmonies and melodies.
“Music was in my life at a very young age. It was enforced on me but in a way that helped build me as a musician and when I look back, I’m very grateful because it was quite easy to tell my family that it’s something I wanted to pursue.”
