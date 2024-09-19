Ed's letter: Let's face it, we are now adults

Millennials, we really are up next. Let’s face it, we are now the adults — it’s time to take our rightful place as grown- ups. In less than two months, I turn 35. The perception and attitude is that, after 35, it’s all downhill.

Looking at their definition of young people (between the ages of 14 and 35), the National Youth Commission Act (1996) and National Youth Development Policy Framework (2002) concur that my time is up. The truth hurts, but what stings more is paying for my sins as I write this.

Three days of weekend partying have turned into an extreme sport. My alcohol tolerance is way lower than two years ago. The hangover is unruly, I’m not coping, this one is trying to take me out. The morning- after misery now lasts for 48 hours or longer — hot flashes, irritability, migraines, tummy cramps, fatigue, muscle aches.

My ego can’t handle the fact that I’m now one of the cranky and grouchy geriatrics I once frowned upon, making cruel and mean jokes about their “senior moments”.

I’m the meme — mutton dressed as lamb. My mentor, Lesley Mofokeng, used to smile mischievously at me with every careless judgement I uttered about his old age, then softly charged, Your time is coming.” Forgive me, my friend, the joke is now on me — time has caught up with me, I’m humbled.Man down, I accept defeat, my “salad days” are behind me. I’ve come full cycle; this is my transformational era. I’ve never been one to wallow in self-pity, I will honour with pride my duties as rangwane, malome, grootman or timer. Put me on the wedding or funeral programmes, I will be sending the word of thanks on behalf of the family — just don’t ask me to babysit.