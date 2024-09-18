Ringo happy young trailblazers will take Afropop to the future

“With amapiano, we’ve seen how vocalists are given a platform to shine. The storytelling of most the songs have a character of its own,” Madlingozi said. “If you play amapiano or Afropop live, you’ll see that this music will stand the test of time.”
The 60-year-old musician has never been one to mince his words when it comes to any grievances he has.
In December, he came out and expressed that the nation failed to “protect, respect and love” late musician Zahara and said he believed the singer wasn’t paid her dues.
He explains how important it is for musicians to be valued and not exploited. “Some of the things we do today many [people] may see as pointless, but they’ll only realise all our efforts one day.
“To leave a lasting legacy means arming the next generation of what is to be expected in life through music. I want them to be equipped with the importance of togetherness as musicians, this will help expose our music even more to far-reaching places.
“I also learnt from amazing singers such as Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela and Letta Mbulu in how we own our music while infusing our heritage, which helps us stand out from other musicians… that’s where the secret lies – owning who you are and celebrating it.”
When asked what his wishes are for the music industry, Madlingozi shared that South Africans need to realise the treasure that lies within African music.
“Every time I travel outside of SA and go to places like Germany, I’d have people loving and singing my music word for word. Yes, they might not know how to pronounce some of the lyrics but they don’t care, they sing their lungs out,” he said.
“Whereas the experience isn’t the same at home. If only our people would love and respect our music like the outside world.”
Afropop legend Ringo Madlingozi says he's grateful the genre he is affectionately known for is in the safe hands of young trailblazers such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana, Moneoa, Nomfundo Moh and Mlindo the Vocalist, among others.
The Sondela singer was speaking about how important it is to be resilient in telling African stories, which he believes is the cornerstone of preserving our heritage for generations to come.
“There’s a pool of musicians that are keeping the Afropop genre alive. Thandiswa, Simphiwe, Moneoa, Nomfundo and Mlindo are going to make the genre grow even bigger.
“They are some of the most talented musicians we have in SA who are not only profiting from their craft but they are helping to keep our heritage relevant and in rotation. From our language being infused in their songs to the African melodies and beats, this is a great foundation for the next generation."
Madlingozi, Letta Mbulu, Slikour, J'Something, Karen Zoid, Judith Sephuma and Francois van Coke are part of Apple Music's Amaghawe campaign which aims to highlight the legacies of South African artists whose sounds continue to influence the next generation of artistic voices.
Image: Supplied.
