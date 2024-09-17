Culture

Curtain falls on 'Gqeberha: The Empire' after two seasons

17 September 2024 - 12:46
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Television heartthrob Tembinkosi Ngcukana.
Image: Steve Tanchel  

Mzansi Magic has pulled the plug on its 9pm daily drama Gqeberha: The Empire after two years.

The telenovela that depicts themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy will conclude after the current second season.

Premised in the Eastern Cape, the show is helmed by Tshedza Pictures, the same production company that has anchored The River, Champions, Adulting, Youngins and Outlaws. 

The show when it premiered last year in January introduced Mzansi to fresh-faced actor and former SMag cover star Tembinkosi Ngcukana. The star-studded cast also included Bongile Mantsai, Zikhona Sodlaka, Mbulelo Grootboom, Oros Mampofu, Anele Matoti, Kay Bikitsha and Zandile Msutwana.

Actor Bongile Mantsai.
Image: Supplied
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It is nominated in three categories at the 18th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) including best actress in a telenovela nod for Sodlaka.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the producers, cast, and crew oGqeberha: The Empire. Their unwavering dedication and exceptional talent have delivered spellbinding storylines in one of the most fiercely competitive prime time slots,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. 

“As we approach the grand finale, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the culmination of this extraordinary journey.” 

SowetanLIVE

