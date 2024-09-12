“I wanted to be a medical doctor because I thought I wanted to help people, but as I got older, I noticed that we can heal people in different ways. I always joke that I’m a radio doctor who heals my listeners through my shows.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve received calls from people who tell me how happy they feel because I either made them laugh or helped motivate them. I’m happy that in stepping into my purpose, I can contribute positively to someone.”
Sowetan took a trip to the beach with the TV and radio personality to find out what she enjoys during her downtime:
Swimming in the ocean or pool?
Definitely the pool, the ocean is too dangerous. I’m a very good swimmer who has some skills on the surfboard but I prefer the calm pool water.
Volleyball, read a book or take a nap ashore?
I’d read and then take a nap. I actually won’t do much reading, I’ll just read one page just to look like I’m smart while having fun. Of course, I’d take a few snaps for the 'gram of myself in the zone.
Snorkelling, scuba diving or shipwreck excursion?
There is no way I’m doing an excursion under the water. What? I’d rather snorkel with the jellyfish and tortoises.
What do you do if you get sunburned first day on the beach?
I paid for the trip, so we will try to enjoy it. We’re going outside with more sunscreen, we’ll suffer the repercussions later.
What three essentials do you need on the beach?
Sunscreen, a speaker for your cool summer jams and definitely a refreshing tropical slushy.
You are by the beach and the waiter hands you a menu, what will you order?
I'm going to order a vegan Piña colada and lobster with some fries.
Let's take it back to the beach with TV presenter Zanele Potelwa
Potelwa goes from auditioning to be a contestant to becoming the new host of the show
Image: Supplied.
Zanele Potelwa first auditioned to be a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure, but serendipitously ended up as the host of season 11 filmed in Zanzibar.
Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri, Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and social media star Chad Jones are the celebrity contestants on the new season.
Potelwa follows the footsteps of DJ Fresh, Lalla Hirayama, Katlego Maboe and NaakMusiQ. “I auditioned two years ago to participate as a celebrity on the island. They then changed the concept of the season to an ‘All-Stars show’, meaning I couldn’t participate,” she said.
"The producers then asked if I’d be keen to audition as a presenter and I said, ‘of course’. This has been a dream of mine as this is a legacy show. I didn’t get to be the host the first time I auditioned, and when I got the call that I got it after my second try, I couldn’t be more happier.
“I was telling the bosses that you chose the right people to be a part of the cast. They are all raw and true to their emotions. We get to see a different light to these people who’ll be subjected to high-pressure moments. It’s going to be an amazing yet fun journey on an island with celebrities.”
Potelwa hails from the Eastern Cape and has worked for TuksFM, 947 and 5fm. She honed her skills as a TV presenter for Selimathunzi on SABC1. “We can plan as much as we can but God is the one who decides. My career is an example of that,” she said.
“I wanted to be a medical doctor because I thought I wanted to help people, but as I got older, I noticed that we can heal people in different ways. I always joke that I’m a radio doctor who heals my listeners through my shows.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve received calls from people who tell me how happy they feel because I either made them laugh or helped motivate them. I’m happy that in stepping into my purpose, I can contribute positively to someone.”
Sowetan took a trip to the beach with the TV and radio personality to find out what she enjoys during her downtime:
Swimming in the ocean or pool?
Definitely the pool, the ocean is too dangerous. I’m a very good swimmer who has some skills on the surfboard but I prefer the calm pool water.
Volleyball, read a book or take a nap ashore?
I’d read and then take a nap. I actually won’t do much reading, I’ll just read one page just to look like I’m smart while having fun. Of course, I’d take a few snaps for the 'gram of myself in the zone.
Snorkelling, scuba diving or shipwreck excursion?
There is no way I’m doing an excursion under the water. What? I’d rather snorkel with the jellyfish and tortoises.
What do you do if you get sunburned first day on the beach?
I paid for the trip, so we will try to enjoy it. We’re going outside with more sunscreen, we’ll suffer the repercussions later.
What three essentials do you need on the beach?
Sunscreen, a speaker for your cool summer jams and definitely a refreshing tropical slushy.
You are by the beach and the waiter hands you a menu, what will you order?
I'm going to order a vegan Piña colada and lobster with some fries.
TV Presenter Candice Modiselle speaks about love, new wedding show
Sizwe Dhlomo officially takes over Kaya 959 breakfast
Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to slip into the director's chair
Nomalanga Shozi: Cheers to dirty 30
DJ Sbu unfazed by 'sellout' comments amid big radio return
Tshego Koke ready to bring new 'culture' to TV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos