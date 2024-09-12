Culture

Let's take it back to the beach with TV presenter Zanele Potelwa

Potelwa goes from auditioning to be a contestant to becoming the new host of the show

12 September 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Zanele Potelwa takes us to the sunny skies of Zanzibar.
Zanele Potelwa takes us to the sunny skies of Zanzibar.
Image: Supplied.

Zanele Potelwa first auditioned to be a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure, but serendipitously ended up as the host of season 11 filmed in Zanzibar.

Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri, Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and social media star Chad Jones are the celebrity contestants on the new season.

Potelwa follows the footsteps of DJ Fresh, Lalla Hirayama, Katlego Maboe and NaakMusiQ. “I auditioned two years ago to participate as a celebrity on the island. They then changed the concept of the season to an ‘All-Stars show’, meaning I couldn’t participate,” she said. 

"The producers then asked if I’d be keen to audition as a presenter and I said, ‘of course’. This has been a dream of mine as this is a legacy show. I didn’t get to be the host the first time I auditioned, and when I got the call that I got it after my second try, I couldn’t be more happier.

“I was telling the bosses that you chose the right people to be a part of the cast. They are all raw and true to their emotions. We get to see a different light to these people who’ll be subjected to high-pressure moments. It’s going to be an amazing yet fun journey on an island with celebrities.” 

Potelwa hails from the Eastern Cape and has worked for TuksFM, 947 and 5fm. She honed her skills as a TV presenter for Selimathunzi on SABC1. “We can plan as much as we can but God is the one who decides. My career is an example of that,” she said.

Image: Supplied.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve received calls from people who tell me how happy they feel because I either made them laugh or helped motivate them. I’m happy that in stepping into my purpose, I can contribute positively to someone.” 
Zanele Potelwa 

“I wanted to be a medical doctor because I thought I wanted to help people, but as I got older, I noticed that we can heal people in different ways. I always joke that I’m a radio doctor who heals my listeners through my shows. 

“I don’t know how many times I’ve received calls from people who tell me how happy they feel because I either made them laugh or helped motivate them. I’m happy that in stepping into my purpose, I can contribute positively to someone.” 

Sowetan took a trip to the beach with the TV and radio personality to find out what she enjoys during her downtime:

Swimming in the ocean or pool? 

Definitely the pool, the ocean is too dangerous. I’m a very good swimmer who has some skills on the surfboard but I prefer the calm pool water. 

Volleyball, read a book or take a nap ashore? 

I’d read and then take a nap. I actually won’t do much reading, I’ll just read one page just to look like I’m smart while having fun. Of course, I’d take a few snaps for the 'gram of myself in the zone. 

Snorkelling, scuba diving or shipwreck excursion? 

There is no way I’m doing an excursion under the water. What? I’d rather snorkel with the jellyfish and tortoises. 

What do you do if you get sunburned first day on the beach? 

I paid for the trip, so we will try to enjoy it. We’re going outside with more sunscreen, we’ll suffer the repercussions later. 

What three essentials do you need on the beach? 

Sunscreen, a speaker for your cool summer jams and definitely a refreshing tropical slushy. 

You are by the beach and the waiter hands you a menu, what will you order?

I'm going to order a vegan Piña colada and lobster with some fries. 

TV Presenter Candice Modiselle speaks about love, new wedding show

Candice Modiselle will always be a romantic at heart and her dream wedding will be an intimate ceremony.
S Mag
1 day ago

Sizwe Dhlomo officially takes over Kaya 959 breakfast

After nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Sizwe Dhlomo remains on top of his game – officially taking over Kaya 959 breakfast.
S Mag
5 months ago

Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to slip into the director's chair

After walking away with Outstanding Lead Actor at the 7th annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the  weekend, actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to step into ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Nomalanga Shozi: Cheers to dirty 30

“Thou shalt have big hair” is the mood when Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi steps on the set of her shoot. She immediately demands a beehive from ...
S Mag
5 months ago

DJ Sbu unfazed by 'sellout' comments amid big radio return

DJ Sbu has refuted claims that he's a "sellout" for going back to mainstream radio after years of being an advocate of entrepreneurship and ...
S Mag
5 months ago

Tshego Koke ready to bring new 'culture' to TV

Tshego Koke is ready for "grootmaan things" as Channel O's newest face, having departed MTV Base after seven years.
S Mag
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Allegations of poor conditions at hospitals: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks