Modiselle said she did not have a love language.
“I don’t care about superficial things, for me, time spent [together] is more important,” she said.
“I am mature enough to know what my role is and to understand my position as someone’s wife one day. I’ve done the necessary healing and I love from a place of service.
“Words of affirmation are what I love to give my partner and acts of service.”
Before she gave her life to God two years ago, Modiselle said she navigated dating without a template. Her standards have since shifted.
“Dating back then, I was very enticed by ego and flesh-based things and I made a lot of mistakes, and I don’t think I showed up as best as I could because I wasn’t pouring from a full cup. That life was tough but time and age afforded me wisdom and insight,” she said.
In terms of her acting, Modiselle, who has appeared on Generations: The Legacy, The Queen and Jiva!, said she had taken a sabbatical, while she waited for the right role.
“Right now, I’m busy serving the church as a youth leader. I’m OK with taking a step back from entertainment but I’m not necessarily bowing out. I just need to focus on God’s work,” she said.
“I have had to make tough decisions and declined roles but if I get a role that is well written with three dimensions, I’ll definitely take it on, I’ve been yearning for a role that will let me push my acting skills to the limit.”
TV Presenter Candice Modiselle speaks about love, new wedding show
‘I've strong sisterhood bond with brides and their friends’
Image: Supplied.
Candice Modiselle will always be a romantic at heart and her dream wedding will be an intimate ceremony.
The 30-year-old actor and presenter is getting ready to host Mzansi Magic’s new wedding show, Battle of the Bridesmaids.
She teased that the new show will not only feature drama but strong sisterhood bonds that determine the perfect maid of honour.
“I believe strongly in love. I believe love is a gift God has afforded us to experience him at his best. Love will always be my hill,” she said.
“Yes, I would love to get married one day. On the show, you can see the sisterhood that I’ve developed with the brides as well as their friends. So, you kind of see how passionate I am about love through the conversations I have with them.”
Image: Supplied.
Modiselle added that she wasn’t into big weddings.
“I don’t even mind signing in court, that’s how intimate I’d like it to be. I’m kidding,” she joked. “I will, however, share what needs to be shared on social media.”
Modiselle's ideal date is one for art lovers.
“I love a painting, picnic-like vibe or a theatre date. Artsy types of dates where I can be playful is what I gravitate towards the most,” she said.
“I think romance stems from thoughtfulness. I pray for my partner daily and make sure I get to better understand how they’d like to be loved.”
Modiselle said she did not have a love language.
“I don’t care about superficial things, for me, time spent [together] is more important,” she said.
“I am mature enough to know what my role is and to understand my position as someone’s wife one day. I’ve done the necessary healing and I love from a place of service.
“Words of affirmation are what I love to give my partner and acts of service.”
Before she gave her life to God two years ago, Modiselle said she navigated dating without a template. Her standards have since shifted.
“Dating back then, I was very enticed by ego and flesh-based things and I made a lot of mistakes, and I don’t think I showed up as best as I could because I wasn’t pouring from a full cup. That life was tough but time and age afforded me wisdom and insight,” she said.
In terms of her acting, Modiselle, who has appeared on Generations: The Legacy, The Queen and Jiva!, said she had taken a sabbatical, while she waited for the right role.
“Right now, I’m busy serving the church as a youth leader. I’m OK with taking a step back from entertainment but I’m not necessarily bowing out. I just need to focus on God’s work,” she said.
“I have had to make tough decisions and declined roles but if I get a role that is well written with three dimensions, I’ll definitely take it on, I’ve been yearning for a role that will let me push my acting skills to the limit.”
Thembinkosi Mthembu thrilled over four Safta nods as he prepares for his traditional wedding
Love at first bite! How Adulting star Lungile Duma caught the eye of Thusang Mahlangu
Wendy and Lorraine Montsho’s love story: The steamy affair
IN PICS | House of Zwide's Dorothy and Molefe finally wed
No bad hair day as Zozibini Tunzi urges women to 'love your hair however it comes'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos