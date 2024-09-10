Idols star Brandon Dhludhlu plots comeback as independent artist

Idols SA season 16's second runner-up Brandon Dhludhlu is ready to give music another try, but this time as an independent artist.
Dhludhlu in 2020 was the name on everyone's lips when he made it to the top three of the now canned singing competition show, thanks to his raspy voice and charming smile, he became a hit with fans.
He was then signed to Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee Records, a dream come true in the beginning, but a journey met with harsh realities and challenges in the end.
“After the competition, I was signed to Kalawa, but things didn’t work out the way I thought they would. I was just playing the waiting game," he said.
"I wasn’t gigging or working on new music. I then had to decide to leave the record label. Life became hard after that. It was tough having to release my music.
“There was all this noise about me but I couldn’t even release music. I’d go to the mall and people would ask whether I was still singing or not. I was almost depressed. I wanted to quit many times but I managed to pull through. Now, I’ve been working with my friend who is a deep house producer. So far, the reception is goods, everyone just loves Brandon on deep house.”
Life as an independent artist for the past two years snapped Dhludhlu back to reality that the perks he received from being on a TV singing show weren’t easy to attain from a self-funded pocket.
“Yes, I do believe that Idols sort of boxed me into being an R&B singer or soulful singer but I’m more than that. My voice is very versatile, it fits in anywhere. This is also partly the reason why I was scared to ask what was happening when I was at Kalawa," he said.
“Sometimes I’d see Oskido sitting not too far away from me but I didn’t want to be that person who nags asking what’s going on. So, it took me time to value myself and see that I’m bigger than this. I said to myself: ‘Let me try this on my own and see what happens’. Oskido and I are good. I’m sure he sees the work I’ve put in as an independent artist.”
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
The 27-year-old singer also wished that the record label could have capitalised on his romantic relationship with season 16 winner Zama Khumalo.
“Everyone loved our love story. At times, it felt like the relationship was bigger than us. Sometimes we felt like we didn’t want to disappoint people, but we made sure to make it work. It was a crazy time,” he said.
“Being signed under the same label meant not all of us got the same attention. I feel like the label could’ve capitalised on our union with either love songs or collaborations.
“Zama and I are good, we released a song in 2021 and we plan to put out more music together.”
While trying to figure out his music journey, Dhludhlu relocated from his mother's place in Barberton, Mpumalanga to his father's house in Bronkhorstspruit. He now resides in Johannesburg.
He has been hard at work collaborating with singer Viwo Kulati on a new song, Nguwe Wedwa, which drops next week Friday.
“I’m gigging almost every weekend. It feels so good to be booked outside of the county. I go to places like Botswana. I nearly cried on stage over the weekend when I heard people chanting my name and singing along,” he said.
“Viwo and I go way back, from Idols days. We both tried entering three times and to see how far we both have come is amazing. I can’t wait to make more music and take my deserved position.”
Image: Supplied.
